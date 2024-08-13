NFC Notes: Jakeem Grant, Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons
- Falcons HC Raheem Morris noted S DeMarcco Hellams will miss significant time with an ankle injury, per Tori McElhaney of the team’s website.
- Per Howard Balzer, Atlanta worked out WRs Jakeem Grant and Richie James and signed Grant.
Joseph Person of The Athletic released his current 53-man roster projection for the Panthers with two preseason games left.
- Starting with RB, Person thinks Raheem Blackshear will make it over Mike Boone because of Blackshear’s ability to contribute in the new kickoff format.
- Person has WR David Moore making the team due to his ties with HC Dave Canales and WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette on the roster because of his speed and return ability over WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
- With the uncertain status of OT Yosh Nijman, Person believes Carolina will add a tackle off the waiver wire at final cuts to round out the offensive line group.
- After a solid camp, Person has DT T.J. Smith making the roster but questions if sixth-round DT Jaden Crumedy would make it through waivers.
- Person says “It would be surprising” if they don’t add an OLB on the waiver wire to the roster with injuries to OLBs D.J. Wonnum and Amare Barno.
- At inside LB, Person believes Tae Davis and Claudin Cherelus will get the nod over seventh-rounder Michael Barrett and Chandler Wooten. Person cites Davis’s special teams experience, Cherelus seeing second-team reps and Barrett being undersized as the main reasons.
- Person feels S Alex Cook will beat out S Jammie Robinson after Cook has impressed this summer and throughout camp.
- Per Howard Balzer, the Panthers worked out G Jack Anderson, OTs Nolan Potter, Tyler Smith, and James Tunstall and ended up signing Anderson.
Panthers WR Adam Thielen said QB Bryce Young‘s timing has been better this offseason and he isn’t rushing throws nearly as much.
“I think honestly, in a good way, it just feels like it’s on time this year,” Thielen said, via Panthers Wire. “And honestly, he was probably too quick a lot of times last year. So you can just really see he’s just trusting his progression. He’s going through his reads, he’s finding guys in rhythm, in timing. And again, not to say he wasn’t on time, he’s probably too on time sometimes last year. The way he sees the game—he can see coverage, he can see things, process them quicker than a lot of guys.”
