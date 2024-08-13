NFC Notes: Jakeem Grant, Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Joseph Person of The Athletic released his current 53-man roster projection for the Panthers with two preseason games left.

Panthers WR Adam Thielen said QB Bryce Young‘s timing has been better this offseason and he isn’t rushing throws nearly as much.

“I think honestly, in a good way, it just feels like it’s on time this year,” Thielen said, via Panthers Wire. “And honestly, he was probably too quick a lot of times last year. So you can just really see he’s just trusting his progression. He’s going through his reads, he’s finding guys in rhythm, in timing. And again, not to say he wasn’t on time, he’s probably too on time sometimes last year. The way he sees the game—he can see coverage, he can see things, process them quicker than a lot of guys.”