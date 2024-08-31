NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott enters the final year of his current contract without an extension. Dallas owner Jerry Jones has nothing but good things to say about Prescott but wants to make sure an extension makes sense for the organization.

“You could easily say, ‘If you haven’t seen it by now, you haven’t seen it,'” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’m such a fan of Dak’s and appreciate all of the great things that we all know that is there. And I appreciate his work ethic more than anything out here. I can’t tell you how proud I am that we’ve got him this year to start this campaign.”

“When you look at a situation, you’ve also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?’ And so Dak’s situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Eagles

Former Eagles C Jason Kelce was in charge of pass protection calls and identifying pass rushers during his long tenure with the team. Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts is ready for the added challenge of taking that responsibility and is excited to expand his offensive duties.

“I think it’s a different approach in some areas, in some facets,” Hurts said, via the 94WIP Morning Show. “I think Cam Jurgens has really done a really good job in just taking that role on and taking on the responsibilities of what comes with leading that group.”

“I think in the end when you look at this upcoming season and what you have seen in years past, it’s just different autonomy in different places. We had a great player in Jason Kelce who took on a lot of responsibility and as a result of that I was told not to worry about a lot of things. And so my eagerness to learn over the years kind of was halted because of who we had, but now times are different and I’m excited for that journey and this opportunity.”

Eagles



Eagles 34-year-old OT Lane Johnson feels he could play until he’s 40 but will likely only play a few more years to spend time with his family.

“I think physically . . . I could play to 40,” Johnson said, via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “With my movement, I think physically I can do it. What weighs on my mind is just, my kids are getting older, my dad’s getting older and has had some health issues.”