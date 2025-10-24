NFC Notes: Jalen Hurts, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Dan Quinn spoke on their Week 7 loss to Dallas: “I talked a lot about identity and how we haven’t turned a corner on that. It’s so important for us to get that done. … The nature of the game is fluid and always will be. … But what we do and how we do it, that cannot change. That cannot be fluid.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles address QB Jalen Hurts‘ contract situation this offseason, as he’s the 11th-highest paid at the position by average annual value despite his accomplishments.
- Graziano feels they could resolve this situation next offseason, but thinks Ravens QB Lamar Jackson‘s situation will dictate when Hurts’ gets done.
- Philadelphia DE Brandon Graham said the team approached him about coming back, and he didn’t consider it until DE Za’Darius Smith retired. He also said he would’ve remained retired if they had not reached out. (Brooks Kubena)
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Malik Nabers hasn’t had his knee surgery yet because they are waiting for the swelling to go down. They expect the surgery to happen within the next week or so. (Dan Duggan)
- Daboll mentioned C John Michael Schmitz is still in concussion protocol but is “making very good progress.” (Jordan Raanan)
