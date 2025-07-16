NFC Notes: Jalin Hyatt, George Pickens, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys moved to acquire WR George Pickens from the Steelers this offseason, giving them a capable No. 2 option behind CeeDee Lamb. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous NFC East coach who thinks both players will help open up Dallas’ offense.

“Dealing with CeeDee [Lamb] and him opens things up for them,” the coach said.

One AFC personnel executive thinks Pickens will benefit from the Cowboys’ veterans and points out the receiver has something to prove in the final year of his contract.

“He’ll be a big piece there. When he’s covered, he’s really open. I know the concerns are there, but I think having an already established passing game with veterans to help him along, and the fact he’s in a contract year, will help keep him in line. If you can tap into what he can do fully, his major ability will shine through.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni has been preaching sustained success this off-season after the team is coming off a Super Bowl win. He doesn’t want to repeat, he wants to create a sustainable winner.

“You either can be right where you are, or you can look at it like, ‘How are we going to get back to the Super Bowl?’ Error,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “Man, resting on your laurels and resting on your past accomplishments? Error. That builds your confidence and stuff like that. But I think it’s just again, being right back into [what you’re doing now]. That doesn’t mean that it’s easy. You’re in the building, and everyone has the common goal of getting better, and this and that. But then you go outside, and there are things pulling you in different directions because of the success. And that’s where it becomes tricky. It’s just making sure that you’re focused and locked in of where you are in each individual day. I know that’s boring. But success takes what it takes.”

Giants

Giants QB Russell Wilson hopes the team gives WR Jalin Hyatt an opportunity to prove himself as a reliable weapon on the perimeter.

“I think that the biggest thing is just consistency that I can bring to him every day too and just making sure that I’m always giving him the extra opportunities down the field, but also not just down the field, but in any play we’ve got and spending extra time on the field,” Wilson said, via the team website. “And he’s got great work ethic, Jalin does, and I think he’s got a great grit to him. I think that he wants to be great every day, and he’s got all the special pieces to it all. I think what makes a great receiver is his ability to catch the ball and contest the situations. He does a great job of that, and he’s got a great opportunity, in my opinion, this year to really set the tone in a great way. I’ve got all the belief in Jalin and who he’s going to be and what he’s going to mean to us and make clutch plays for us when it really matters in great way. I’m excited for what he’s going to do this year and the rest of his career.”

Hyatt is entering the third year of his career after being a third-round pick in 2023. Hyatt said he’s put on over 20 pounds from last season and needed to get stronger.

“I played at 171 last year,” Hyatt told the team’s site. “I’m about 194-195 now. I’m telling you, that’s what darkness does to you. It changes you. The speed will stay there. For me, it’s just learning to run at this weight; learning to play faster, play bigger, and play stronger through contact. . . Just had to get stronger.”