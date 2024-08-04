NFC Notes: Jameson Williams, AJ Dillon, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Although Lions WR Jameson Williams has been known for his big play ability down the field, Detroit OC Ben Johnson believes Williams is capable of any task they throw at him.

“We started feeling it towards the end of last year and he’s taken that to another level in the springtime and so far here in training camp,” Johnson said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “He prides himself on bringing some juice to the offense and we certainly feel it out there both in the passing game, making explosive plays, but he also wants to be a dynamic blocker as well, which we really value.”

Packers

Packers RB AJ Dillon cut his weight down to 245 pounds with a reported 5 percent body fat this offseason. It’s common for coaches to talk about players being in the best shape of their lives, but it might actually be true with Dillon.

“This is the best I’ve seen him. Hands down,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “I was joking with him the other day. You can see the abs on him. That’s hard for a big man to do. He looks like he’s in great shape.”

Packers RB Josh Jacobs said Dillon has been a leader in the locker room and has been someone that others can come to for questions about the playbook as well.

“He’s been a great vet,” Jacobs said. “He’s come in and helped all the guys in the room, including me. If we had questions about something we didn’t know, he didn’t keep that to himself. He’s been more than welcoming.”

Dillon said he still has everything yet to prove and doesn’t have any plans of slowing down soon.

“Playing Year 5 as a running back, that’s a feat in itself (but) it’s not even close to the end of the story,” Dillon said. “I’m coming out here, having fun, enjoying the process and striving to get better every day. I don’t think I’ve really scratched the peak of where I could get and I’m trying to get there.”

Vikings

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings signed S Bobby McCain to a one-year, $1.21 million contract.

to a one-year, $1.21 million contract. Minnesota DT Christian Darrisaw is willing to do whatever first-round DE Dallas Turner needs to improve: “Ah, man, he’ll be all right, he’s learning. He’s got the talent. Anything I can do to help.” (Mark Craig)

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell implied TE T.J. Hockenson is ahead of his original timeline but noted it's too early to discuss a Week 1 return. (Kevin Seifert)