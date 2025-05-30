NFC Notes: Javon Holland, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders added speedy WR Jaylin Lane in the fourth round of this past draft. It’s not clear the exact role they foresee for Lane on offense but so far during OTAs they’ve already made it clear special teams will be part of the vision.

“That’s gonna be part of my game,” Lane said via Zach Selby of the team website. “Being a rookie coming in, I gotta play special teams regardless. So, I’m excited for that.”

Lane ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which is a trump card to compensate for being just 5-10 and 191 pounds. He also returned punts in college, averaging nearly 11 yards a return and scoring twice in five years. Washington is clearly hoping Lane can seize the opportunity at punt returner in the pros.

“Just being back there, I feel like I can make any play, any catch and ultimately, take it to the crib,” Lane said. “That’s what you want to do as a returner.”

“Speed is one of my assets,” Lane added. “I plan on using it every chance I get.”

Cowboys

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Cowboys didn’t make significant moves at running back because of the money committed to WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott , along with the pending extension for DE Micah Parsons .

and QB , along with the pending extension for DE . Graziano also said he “doesn’t get the sense” that Dallas will be desperate enough at running back to sign J.K. Dobbins or Nick Chubb .

or . Regarding Cowboys LB Micah Parsons‘ contract situation, owner Jerry Jones said he hasn’t spoken to Parsons in weeks and pointed out he’s still under contract for 2025: “I haven’t talked with him in about 4 or 5 weeks & of course that’ll be necessary if he’s going to get a (new) contract. But he’s got a contract. That’s the point—be sure and clear about that.” (Jori Epstein)

Giants

Giants S Jevon Holland highly praised second-round S Tyler Nubin, saying he has a lot of potential.

“I had no idea who he was besides obviously word of mouth and watching his game both beforehand. He’s a hell of a player and a great kid as well,” Holland said, via GiantsWire. “He really is, and he’s got great things ahead of him, and I’m here to help him bring that out.”

As for third-year CB Deonte Banks, Holland expects a big season out of him in 2025.

“Tae, he’s full of life. He’s a character, but Tae has all the talent in the world, and I’m super excited about his upcoming season and what he’s going to do. I think he’s got great things in him,” Holland said.