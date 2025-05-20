NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, George Pickens, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Regarding Commanders’ second-round DB Trey Amos , Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports his value decreased slightly when multiple teams discovered he had a back injury in the predraft process.

One AFC executive didn't call it a "major red flag," but believes it caused him to slide in the draft: "[It] probably caused him to slide a bit."

Per Ben Standig of The Athletic, there’s nothing concrete regarding a potential trade for Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson despite Washington’s prior interest.

Standig named RB Brian Robinson Jr. and OL Andrew Wylie as surprise trade candidates but thinks it makes more sense for them to remain with the Commanders.

Commanders second-round CB Trey Amos is ready for whatever role he's asked to take on: "I want to be a team player." (Ivan Lambert)

is ready for whatever role he’s asked to take on: “I want to be a team player.” (Ivan Lambert) Amos doesn’t think his back injury will cause any further issues: “Everything’s good. I am out here competing, practicing everything. So, really, no signs (of injury).” (Lambert)

Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens believes he ended up in a great spot in Dallas and said that teams won’t be able to double-team both him and WR CeeDee Lamb.

“I just feel like schematically, you won’t be able to double everybody, so that will be a great thing for me and him,” Pickens said, via ESPN.

Pickens said one of the first people he contacted after the trade was QB Dak Prescott.

“One of the first guys I was definitely [in contact] with was Dak,” Pickens said. “Just watching his game over the years, he’s a very prolific quarterback. Smart QB at that. I’m just glad to be working with him.”

Pickens isn’t worried about titles and fighting over who is the team’s “WR1.”

“Honestly, that’s the first time I heard any of that stuff. I felt like two receivers are kind of normal,” Pickens said. “When I used to watch football, there was always a good receiver and there was always another good receiver on the other side of him. I just feel like we’re going to work off each other very well.”

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team’s ownership was on board with drafting rookie QB Jaxson Dart as they look ahead towards the future.

“Three coaches on staff (Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney) that have been part of the development of two pretty good quarterbacks in the league right now (Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen), and when they are convicted on a player and the scouting staff is convicted on a player, typically you have the best chance for success in those situations,” Schoen said, via NY Post.

Schoen explained the team’s draft process and said that Dart stood out as the team’s quarterback of the future.

“As the draft gets closer, you really start to narrow your circle and you want to eliminate outside voices,” Schoen said. “My leadership group, along with a couple of the coaches, and that’s when we really started to devise a plan.”