NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Jalen Hurts, Trevon Diggs, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said CB Trevon Diggs is still in the “ramp-up” period and has to show the team that he’s ready to do things “the right way” before he gets back on the field.

“He’s still in the ramp-up period. I think he does feel healthy; I know he wants to play,” Schottenheimer said, via Cowboys Wire. “But at the end of the day, we have to do what we think is in the best interest of not just him, but also the football team. When you miss time, the ramp-up time is good not just for your body, but for your mind and figuring out some of the defense; there’s some new faces in the huddle and things like that. Love him as a player, but ultimately he’s got to show us he’s ready to do everything the right way.”

Eagles

The Eagles have been a team that league executives have pegged to take a quarterback high in the draft in 2026, even before QB Jalen Hurts ‘ four-interception performance against the Chargers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

‘ four-interception performance against the Chargers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler explains the Eagles seem to be aware that their passing game struggles are tied to Hurts’ limitations, and that their success last year was an outlier fueled by the offensive line and RB Saquon Barkley ‘s historic season.

‘s historic season. Fowler adds one source said “[The Eagles] will do to Jalen what they did to Carson Wentz.“

Giants

Joe Schoen‘s saving grace to stay on as the Giants’ general manager could be their decision to trade up for first-round QB Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft. Schoen said everyone in the organization was on board with taking Dart, and he’s glad they didn’t have to “sell the farm” to get him.

“If you’re going to make the decision to move back up into the first round to get a quarterback, all hands are on deck,” Schoen said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “That was an organizational decision. We were all on board with it. We didn’t have to sell the farm to go up and get the quarterback. We were able to get him where we were, and again, it looks like that pick is going to pay off.”

Dart said that he has a “great relationship” with Schoen.

“He’s the one who drafted me, so I definitely have a great relationship with Joe,” Dart said.

Dart isn’t concerned about the changes ahead for the Giants and is only focused on things he can control.

“People are just gonna talk on the outside,” Dart said. “It’s not my business to worry about, I just worry about what I can control. First of all, I’m a winner, and we have a lot of winners in here.”

Giants’ interim HC Mike Kafka said RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hip) is “good to go” for Week 15, per Dan Salomone.