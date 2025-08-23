NFC Notes: Jaxson Dart, Terry McLaurin, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is still holding out for a contract extension as the regular season approaches. When appearing on The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast, QB Jayden Daniels said he is confident Washington will get a deal done for McLaurin.

“Hundred percent, I feel great (about a deal getting done),” McLaurin said. “I just know that it is all gonna work out, that both sides will come to an agreement, and Terry’s gonna be back out here. We’re gonna be throwing some passes to him.”

Cowboys

Cowboys DT Mazi Smith got extensive playing time in both of Dallas’ preseason games, making it seem like the team is still evaluating the 2023 first-round pick. When asked about roster decisions, HC Brian Schottenheimer said there could be some surprise cuts in the bunch.

“We’re still in the information gathering process,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “We’ll sit down after we play Friday and we’ll make some decisions about the entire roster. There will probably be some surprises from some of the mock things that are out there in terms of, ‘Hey, I thought for sure this guy was gonna make it.’”

Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus is deploying a defense that requires their defensive line to attack and get into the backfield. Eberflus thinks Smith is doing well in practice, adding that “nothing is set in stone” for their line.

“It’s important that he does that right and does that well,” Eberflus said. “He’s doing a good job in the drills and all those things, but we got to keep evaluating that process. And we’re all in a competition right now. Nothing is set in stone. Competition for playing time, competition for the roster. And we want it that way, so guys are competing.”

Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton said Smith has shown coachability and an eagerness to improve.

“The one thing I would say about Mazi that is so refreshing and so amazing is if you call him out on something that he’s not doing correctly, he takes ownership right away and he’s ready to hear the feedback,” Whitecotton said. “There is no complacency in him. I’ve been in these situations before where it’s like, ‘The media is painting me this way or the fans have painted me this way.’ But there’s none of that. He’s like, ‘Coach, I got to play better. I want to play better. Tell me. Help me.’ That’s powerful. That’s all I can ask for as a coach. He wants to be coached. He takes accountability. And when it’s good, we love him up. And when it’s not right, then we coach him up. That’s it.”

Giants

Jaxson Dart enters the season as a backup after the Giants picked him up at No. 25 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart said he’s excited for Russell Wilson this season and will remain ready to play whenever his number is called.

“I feel like whenever my number is called I’m gonna go out there, I’m gonna play my game and I’m gonna ball,” Dart said, via PFT. “That’s just my mindset any time I touch the field. Obviously Russ is the starter, and he’s going to do amazing, he’s had such a great camp and has played at an elite level. My job is just to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. I’m excited for Russ and what he’s going to do this year.”

Dart reiterated that Wilson has “completely” earned the starting job.

“Russ has completely earned that role,” Dart said. “I just want to be the best teammate and I want this team to win, so whatever my role is for that to happen, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”