NFC Notes: Jaycee Horn, Matt Judon, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White said that QB Baker Mayfield has shed the weight that he put on last year and appears to be in great physical shape.

“I know [Mayfield] had a baby on the way last year, so I kind of know how that feels to gain weight when you’re naturally not trying to gain weight but [you are] because you have a baby,” White said, via PFT. “I ain’t gonna lie. I be on him. He was bigger last year, for sure, and he talks about it all the time. Man, him coming in here just shaving weight and just looking good, looking more explosive, making more plays outside the pocket and stuff like that. [He’s] been awesome in extending plays. I mean, he looks like an action figure. Man, I tell him that.”

Falcons

Falcons OLB Matt Judon said that he will play on his current contract while working towards a new deal with the team.

“The Atlanta Falcons know nothing about me as a football player and about me as a man,” Judon said, via ESPN. “They really know my previous résumé. So, I can’t really demand or ask for anything that. I haven’t worked for. And that’s where I’ve been my whole life. So, I’m [going to] work for it, man.”

Judon doesn’t have an arbitrary number set as to what he hopes to accomplish in Atlanta.

“I’m not gonna set a goal, but I’m go out there and I’m just gonna play with reckless abandon,” Judon said. “And so, that’s the mission. Like the mission is go in, destroy everything out there. But I don’t have no goals.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn has dealt with numerous injuries to begin his career which have prevented him from reaching his full potential. Heading into the new season, Horn is focused on staying available.

“I see what a lot of these other top corners are doing,” Horn said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “I feel I’m capable of doing the same thing. I’ve just got to be on the field. If I’m out there all year, I’ll be able to say I’m one of the top.”

Carolina DC Ejiro Evero raved about Horn’s skillset and explained his importance to their defense.

“In our opinion, he’s one of the top corners in this league,” Evero added. “He’s the type of guy you can put on one side and move coverage from him — and put him on the toughest matchup on the other team. We’re just not as good when he’s not on the field.”