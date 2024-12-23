NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn on playing the top teams in the league: “If you want to be a contender you have to beat some heavy hitters.” (John Keim)

Commanders LB Mykal Walker was fined $6,250 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 15.

Cowboys

Dallas gave QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb huge extensions this past offseason which limited their ability to spend on other parts of the roster. With DE Micah Parsons due for a mega-extension as well, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted they are going to run into more issues with the salary cap in 2025 which could lead to tough decisions.

“I think we knew we were going to have a challenge this year and next year,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “That [the salary cap] was going to be really tight. Because we still have some money left over from some guys who aren’t here today, and you’re going to have some other guys that won’t be here in the future that you still got a cap count [on].”

Eagles

Amidst a strong rookie campaign, Eagles CB Darius Slay praised first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell and outlined his strengths.

“He’s playing smart, fast, physical,” Slay said, via Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s just getting after people, man. He’s just playing his side. Doing his thing. You’ve got to be excited for stuff like this, for a guy like him, man. Guy comes from a small school, Toledo, got a lot of hunger on him. So he’s living up to the hype.”