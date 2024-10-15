NFC Notes: Jerry Jones, Nick Sirianni, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas fell to 3-3 after a blowout loss at home against the Lions. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones backed HC Mike McCarthy and put the blame on everyone in the organization for an underwhelming start.

“Oh, I haven’t even considered that,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’m not considering that. Just so you’re clear, I’m not considering that.”

“Well, we’re disappointed that we’re 3-3. The three-loss side of it, I don’t necessarily totally blame McCarthy. The players will tell you they had something to do with it, too. His other parts of the staff will tell you. And the owner sure will tell you he had something to do with it, so it’s not all on him.”

Per Jordan Schultz, many around the league feel former Patriots HC Bill Belichick could head to Dallas if they decide to part ways with McCarthy because of Belichick’s “really great” relationship with the Jones family.

Eagles

Near the end of their Week 6 win over the Browns, Eagles HC Nick Sirianni appeared to be having words with some of the Philadelphia faithful who weren’t pleased with the performance. Sirianni avoided the question about what he was saying to fans and claimed it was excitement taking over at the moment.

“Just excited to get the win,” Sirianni said, via Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. “It’s hard to win in this league, so we’re excited to get the win. Our fans created a couple of false starts that really helped us win this football game. But just excited to get this win and appreciate The Linc’s support.”

Sirianni apologized for going after fans near the end of their Week 6 win: “My energy should be all in on coaching and celebrating with our guys. I’ve got to have better wisdom and discernment on when to use it and that wasn’t the time.” (Brooke Kubena)

Sirianni added Jordan Mailata will likely miss a few weeks due to that hamstring injury.

Giants

In their 17-7 loss to the Bengals, Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari totaled two sacks while filling in for OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux. New York LB Bobby Okereke reviewed Ojulari’s performance which shows their team mentality.

“I thought Azeez was electric,” Okereke said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We all have a lot of faith in Azeez, and his pass-rush ability is very strong. We have a next-man-up mentality at every position, and Azeez just fulfilled that.”

Giants start OLB Brian Burns also praised Ojulari’s strong game and mentioned it didn’t shock him.

“Azeez always showed flashes of what he can do when he got in there,” Burns added. “It’s unfortunate that Thibs went down, but I knew Azeez was ready so I’m not surprised by it.”

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt said WR Malik Nabers will likely return next week against the Eagles. (Connor Hughes)

Per Dan Duggan, New York OT Andrew Thomas needed an MRI on his foot and they are unsure of the severity of the injury.