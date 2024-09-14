NFC Notes: Jordan Mason, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he wouldn’t hesitate to lean on RB Jordan Mason if he needed to.

“When I’ve seen him, he hasn’t mentioned anything,” Shanahan said, via Niners Wire. “The trainers haven’t mentioned anything. That’s what I was kind of explaining in training camp that I thought was so impressive. Having so many guys out and how hard he went each day and the way he is, his body really never changed. He ran so hard in that game and he seems good to go.”

When asked if this year’s Rams team feels like the 2022 squad that finished 5-12, QB Matthew Stafford responded every year is different and they must come together as a team.

“No,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk. “I try to treat every single year as its own. We’re going to have bumps along the way. That’s going to be the case. This is NFL football. There are injuries that happen, [but we] have to continue to try and come together as a team [and] mold. Like we said, next man up at this point. Whoever is available to play [and] ready to go, get those guys as ready as we possibly can [to] go out [and] rock and roll. I like our chances to just go out there and play.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team’s injury situation felt similar to what they experienced in 2022, but are better equipped to deal with it now.

“It feels similar to what some of the challenges that we navigated in the ’22 season but I think we’re better equipped to handle it in terms of, let’s worry about the things we can (control),” he said, via Rams Wire. “Let’s develop, let’s really focus on how we move forward instead of what we can’t do.”