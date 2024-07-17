NFC Notes: Josh McCown, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams signed his rookie contract on Tuesday and he was technically supposed to represent himself since he doesn’t have an NFLPA-certified agent. Williams noted that his lawyers and team handled the deal’s details.

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “My lawyers and attorney and everybody, the head of the Bears, everybody up there up top is handling that. That’s not my position that I’m handling.”

Packers

Packers WR Bo Melton hopes to pick up where he left off to end the 2023 campaign that saw him carve out a significant role offensively.

“That’s what I was brought here for – make plays. I just wanted to show that to them,” Melton said, via the team’s website. “When they actually see it (in a game), it’s like, ‘OK, this is who Bo is.’ Along with the great athletes we have in the room who can make plays, too, it was added like ‘Dang, we got Bo now.’ I felt good to be another asset to the team whether they use me at wide receiver or special teams.”

Melton doesn’t play on being a flash in the pan and wants to continue producing for the team.

“It was a nice journey just to be from practice squad to playing, but my goal was never just to be a practice-squad player in general,” Melton said. “I’m wanting to be a player in this league for a long time. I’ve been around a lot of good players here that motivated me during the whole year when I wasn’t playing. When I started to play, it was nothing different. I know when you do good things, good is expected. At the end of the day, I’m just gonna keep doing what I’ve been doing. That’s been working since I was a kid.” Vikings After a rough first year as a coach with the Panthers with QB Bryce Young, Vikings QB coach Josh McCown has a chance at redemption with first-round QB J.J. McCarthy. He shared his biggest takeaway from last year’s failure in Carolina. “There’s still a learning curve to this league,” McCown said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “So, it’s important to give yourself space to understand that and not put pressure or a level of expectations on them that are sometimes unattainable in year No. 1.”