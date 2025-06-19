NFC Notes: Kenneth Walker, Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Per 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan , WR Brandon Aiyuk is doing well in his rehab but isn’t expected to be ready for the start of camp. The same goes for S Malik Mustapha , LB Curtis Robinson and seventh-round QB Kurtis Rourke . (Cam Inman)

, WR is doing well in his rehab but isn’t expected to be ready for the start of camp. The same goes for S , LB and seventh-round QB . (Cam Inman) San Francisco LT Trent Williams is taking retirement year-by-year but believes he has a lot left: “I could play until I’m 41. Who knows?” (Matt Barrows)

is taking retirement year-by-year but believes he has a lot left: “I could play until I’m 41. Who knows?” (Matt Barrows) Williams had good things to say about new DE Bryce Huff : “He’s going to bring that speed demon off the edge, that guy that it’s going to require a running back or chip opposite of Nick,” Williams said. “I think he adds that kind of Dee Ford effect where they had in ’19 that took them to the Super Bowl. One of the reasons we had a really, really good defense for those couple years is having that guy who can actually make that quarterback step up by getting a good jump off the ball and being able to bend the edge.” (Nick Wagoner)

: “He’s going to bring that speed demon off the edge, that guy that it’s going to require a running back or chip opposite of Nick,” Williams said. “I think he adds that kind of effect where they had in ’19 that took them to the Super Bowl. One of the reasons we had a really, really good defense for those couple years is having that guy who can actually make that quarterback step up by getting a good jump off the ball and being able to bend the edge.” (Nick Wagoner) Huff said he had a list of places he wanted to land after realizing his time in Philadelphia was coming to a close. San Francisco was at the top of his list: “I learned a lot about myself throughout that experience, but it just didn’t work out at the end of the day. So live and you learn. All I focus on is what I’m doing right now and being a 49er and doing everything I can to help.” (Wagoner)

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is happy with how he made it through the early stages of the offseason program and is finally healthy: “I feel great,” McCaffrey said. “I think this offseason I spent a lot of time kind of building back a base starting from scratch, so a lot of it was rehab and wanted to put myself in a position where I didn’t miss a day of OTAs and I could practice and play football again, be healthy and not miss a day, and I did that.” (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said coaches like DL coach Winston DeLattiboudere III are wearing cleats in practice to avoid getting hurt. Gannon recalled participating in drills when he was the Colts’ defensive backs coach.

“You have L.J. Collier putting his two hands on you and getting off the ball, you can slip and go down pretty quick,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “We’ve had a couple coaches go down already which I don’t like to see. I keep telling them, ‘Get out of the drill, you’re gonna get messed up.’ I used to do that when I was a DB coach and then someone punched me in the chin and I bit my tongue and I said ‘I’m never doing that again.'”

Cardinals DC Nick Rallis admits he also liked participating in drills when he was a position coach.

“I felt I knew exactly the look I wanted to give them or the feel I wanted to give them,” Rallis said.

Gannon isn’t holding back coaches from joining drills, but thinks his assistants will eventually learn it’s best to sit them out.

“They’ll learn, sooner or later,” Gannon said. “To each their own.”

Seahawks