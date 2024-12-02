NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Following Tampa Bay’s overtime win over the Panthers, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield told Panthers QB Bryce Young that he was proud of the way he bounced back from being benched earlier in the season

“I thought Bryce played his balls off,” Mayfield said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Speaking from experience of the ups and downs of the league, see it through, and come out on the other side and it makes you stronger in the end. So I’m proud of him. Obviously, knowing who he’s working with now is a big part of that, especially with the positivity and confidence aspect. So he’ll be all right.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris spoke about the four-interception performance by QB Kirk Cousins and believes that the veteran will bounce back and continue to give Atlanta the best chance to win.

“That guy has carried us this season,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “He has done such a marvelous job that it’s hard to throw that guy under the bus after what he’s done for us. We will bounce back, we will bring him back and we’ll be ready to go.”

Cousins commented on his performance and noted that he isn’t dealing with any injuries but simply needs to take responsibility and be better moving forward.

“There’s no entitlement in the NFL,” Cousins said. “If it ever was that, I wouldn’t want it. I need to play at a level that justifies being out there. That’s the way I’ll always view it. I’ve always felt like it should never be about anything except earning the right to be out there.”

“It hurts when you feel like your defense played winning football, your special teams made big plays, run game did a solid job,” Cousins added. “You take responsibility and you go back and watch it with a really critical eye and say, ‘OK, how can I make sure this never happens again?’ That’s the mindset. It hurts. Feel like that was a game we had a chance to win if I play at the standard I expect to play at.”

“I’ve never felt like whether you were playing really good for a few weeks in a row or poorly that the games carry over,” Cousins concluded. “You just have to perform the best you can each week. It’s not any one thing showing up every game, you just have to go back and get better as a player. Coming off the bye week, I felt really good. I would love to tell you that I’m fighting through something, but that’s not the case. I felt as good today as I have all season.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Adam Thielen said that the NFL’s explanation about his touchdown being ruled an incomplete pass was absurd and maintained that he had control of the ball in what wound up being an overtime loss to the Buccaneers.

“They told me that my right hand came off the ball, which is crazy to me because the ball never moved. So my hand moves but that’s fine,” Thielen said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “And my left hand was (secure). That’s why right away when I got up I was like, that thing’s a catch because I knew my left hand was locked on the whole time. I knew I was obviously in(bounds), but at the same time, I should’ve caught it the first time. So can’t put it in the refs’ hands — and New York’s hands, either.”