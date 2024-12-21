NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is coming off a big win against the Chargers to keep them in control of the NFC South. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield praised the offensive line for their performance and OC Liam Coen for catering to what the roster is best at.

“They’re playing extremely well right now,” Mayfield said. “You hit on it…Those guys on the edge, the Chargers had some really good edge rushers and guys that have a lot of stats. But our guys are great, and we trust them. The interior guys – Ben [Bredeson], Graham [Barton], and Cody [Mauch] – continue to improve as the weeks have gone on. We just continue to lean on those guys. We followed their lead in the second half there when we just kept running the ball.”

“Great offensive coordinators always dial things up to the strengths of their players, and that’s what Liam has done. He’s had to adjust on the fly. We were looking at this thing being in a lot of ’11’ personnel early in the year and then adjusting and seeing how this run game is growing…That package has just continued to grow. The great ones adjust, and Liam has done just that. But, like I said earlier, you’ve got to have thick skin to be around this building, so we’ll bring him back down to earth [laughs].”

Falcons

Atlanta decided to change to first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. despite handing QB Kirk Cousins a large contract this offseason. Cousins understands the choice to change quarterbacks because of his lackluster play and talked about how he called Penix to give him all his support.

“It’s pro football, and there’s a standard that I have for myself, that the team has for me, that, unfortunately, I wasn’t playing up to that standard consistently enough,” Cousins said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “And so, it is what it is, and you roll with it and now you still get ready — ‘one play away’ kind of a thing — and support Mike and just try to help our team be able to find a way to win these last three to get in the playoffs, and that’s what it’s all about.”

“Just let him know I’d be in his corner and supporting him and trying to help him any way I can.”

Falcons K Younghoe Koo was recently placed on injured reserve. The kicker said it was a result of aggravating a muscle in his right hip, via D. Orlando Ledbetter.

Saints

ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks it’s reasonable that the Saints could move on from QB Derek Carr in the offseason because of a new coaching staff and a lack of success in his tenure.

Carr is due $30 million from an injury guarantee at the start of the 2025 league year he would have to pass a physical and be cut to avoid seeing that money.

Saints RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire said the opportunity to join New Orleans and be back at home was too good of an opportunity to pass up. (Jeff Nowak)