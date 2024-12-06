NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Younghoe Koo, Eddy Pineiro, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins tossed four interceptions in their recent 17-13 loss to the Chargers in Week 13. Cousins said returning from poor performances is among the challenges of being an NFL quarterback.

“It’s kind of the challenge always in pro football to be able to get back up off the mat and get back going,” Cousins said, via Charles Odum of the Associated Press.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris thinks Cousins is ready for Week 14 against the Vikings after having an “obviously tough game.”

“Got to go to Minnesota and get a big-time win and Kirk’s ready to go,” Morris said. “Obviously a tough game. You know, realistically, man he is built for this and he’s ready to go.”

Morris reiterated he has “no real qualms” about Cousins’ ability to respond well.

“He’s done a great job with us, and I have no real qualms about him bouncing back and him being able to play the game the way it needs to be done,” Morris said. “He’s still an elite processor. He has the ability to make all the throws. He’s shown that throughout the year.”

Falcons K Younghoe Koo has missed eight field goals so far this season after one in Week 13’s loss to the Chargers. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris said he still has “a lot of confidence” in Koo and his inconsistency hasn’t changed their decision-making at the position.

“I got a lot of confidence in Koo,” Morris said, via ProFootballTalk. “Koo should not have missed that first one. He’ll be the first one to tell you there. Didn’t hit it right. Right after that, he was able to strike those things and hit it the right way. Those things just affect you like the momentum of the game. It doesn’t affect your decision-making at the end of the day because I know Koo is ready to go and ready to kick. I’m pretty confident about that with Koo.”

Panthers

Panthers K Eddy Pineiro suffered a knee injury following Week 10’s game-winning field goal to beat the Giants 20-17. Pineiro is unsure of the exact moment his injury occurred but is glad to move on from it.

“I don’t know if it’s when I jumped up or when one of my teammates threw me up. I don’t know exactly what moment it was,” Pineiro said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But on the way down I definitely had some pain on my knee. But thank God it’s gone away and I feel good now.”

Pineiro missed two field goals in Week 13’s narrow 26-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He understands he needs to quickly move on from low moments.

“It just goes to show that’s just how the game goes. You’ll be at the top one day and then be at the bottom another day,” Pineiro said. “That’s just part of the kicking world.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales said they haven’t lost any confidence in Pineiro and feel it’s important to express faith that players will turn things around.

“I think it’s really important as coaches that we just extend confidence in these guys to say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna come back to you,’” Canales said. “Whether it’s the pass game, whether it’s Eddy — just like, ‘Eddy, we’re gonna be in these situations again. We know you’ll nail it.’ He’s been so consistent, just be you. Be who you are.”