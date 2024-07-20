NFC Notes: Kyle Pitts, Vita Vea, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea discussed how he feels after losing weight, which has the rest of the organization excited.

“So I had just gotten really comfortable here,” Vea said, via the Green Light podcast. “I think I needed a change of scenery and just kind of grow up in my own sense. Trying something new, that’s what I did. I think it helped me out a lot. My body feels good right now.”

Per Greg Auman, there is no update on a potential extension for Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs as of Thursday.

Falcons

With the addition of QB Kirk Cousins and a new coaching staff, Falcons OC Zac Robinson spoke on developing TE Kyle Pitts in a variety of roles.

“He’s learning basically two different positions,” Robinson said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s some tight end, and there’s some receiver. So, he’s got a lot on his plate. He’s handled it really well. I’m just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system.”

“We’ll move him around the formation. We’ll use him as a blocker. We’ll use him as a receiver. We’ll use him all across the board.”

Saints

The new kickoff rules for 2024 incentivize returns which could increase schematic creativity on the play. Saints DB J.T. Gray plays most of his time on special teams, and he believes it will only help increase the value of that unit.

“So, that’s pretty interesting (the new kickoff rule). Just going in this year in OTAs, we have been practicing that since Day 1,” Gray said, via Christian Gonzales of NFL.com. “Since implementing the new rule, I feel like it’s changing the value of the special teams. I feel like it’s going to be a great thing because you are going to get action in every first play of the game. I feel like that’s going to be a great thing for the NFL and a great thing for the fans to see.”