NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, Sean McVay, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride thinks Kyler Murray is “more motivated than ever” and is proving to be a leader of the entire team.

“This is my third year with him now and he seems more motivated than ever,” McBride said, via NFL.com. “He’s a guy who’s bringing everyone together, we’re throwing every weekend, we’re getting everyone together. He’s in the building first one in and last one out. He’s one of those guys who’s doing everything the right way.”

McBride believes Murray is capable of having an “MVP season” in 2024.

“This is the most confident I’ve seen him. This is the first year I’ve been fully healthy with him — he’s fully healthy — I think everything is trending the right way. He has a ton of weapons out there and I have full confidence that he’s capable of an MVP season.”

McBride points out how they have a lot of weapons in their offense, including WR Marvin Harrison Jr., WR Greg Dortch, WR Michael Wilson, WR Zay Jones and RB James Conner.

“There’s just so many different weapons,” McBride said. “We have so many different guys on this team, so many different guys that can make plays. We drafted Marvin (Harrison) fourth overall — he’s a freak of nature. He’s a guy that’s going to take a lot of coverage. Then you got guys like (Greg) Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zay Jones, myself, James Conner — there’s so many guys that can be explosive and make plays in this offense. I’m just eager to get out on the field and see how the coaches utilize us all.”

Rams

Rams third-round RB Blake Corum joins the offense coached by one of the best minds in football in HC Sean McVay. Corum compared the coaching styles of McVay and former HC Jim Harbaugh.

“Total opposites. Total opposites in terms of personality,” Corum said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “I think they’re both great coaches, but they’re definitely total opposites. But I love Coach McVay’s energy. He’s positive, he’s consistent, he’s bringing the energy each and every day. Growth mindset, even as one of the greatest coaches in the NFL at this point. I love playing for him. I’m excited to strap up and actually play for him, but I love going through these OTAs and playing for Coach McVay.”

McVay loves the attitude RB Kyren Williams brings to practice: “He’s just got such a great energy about himself. He’s so engaged. He’s got a great focus and concentration, so we’ll be glad to be able to have him back in practice settings too.” (ESPN)

Seahawks

With a defensive line built around DTs Leonard Williams and first-rounder Byron Murphy II, the Seahawks’ front appears to be a strength heading into the season. Seattle DC Aden Durde emphasized rotating players to ensure everyone who’s on the field is fresh and can give maximum effort.

“That’s what good defensive lines are. Obviously where I can from… Right now, it’s kind of hard because we can’t go full-gas, but it’s what are people good at? What are their individual roles? How do they fit into the picture? What down and distance would they be good at and where do they excel?” Durde said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I really believe up front, it’s about creative a way of playing that enhances peoples’ ability in certain situations.”

“There’s a couple of guys that really just flourish in every situation. There’s other guys like [NT Johnathan Hankins] or those guys that flourish in certain situations, and then how do you rotate them? We’ve got so much versatility.”