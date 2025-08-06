NFC Notes: Kyren Williams, Noah Fant, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan talked about releasing K Greg Joseph and the potential they bring him back: “I would have loved to keep him longer and allowed them to play that out longer but we had 13 guys out of practice today, we’ve got five guys on PUP. It’s just too many people to have that luxury. It’s awesome to have two kickers and have them battle but they’re not really guys to take reps. We need more people to take reps for us. He’s not here but whether you have one kicker in the building or two, kickers always know they are competing with whoever is out there so I don’t see it much different.” (Nick Wagoner)

49ers

49ers DBs coach Daniel Bullocks said they are showing third-round CB Upton Stout film of former 49ers CB K’Waun Williams for an example of their defensive system.

“When guys come in, we show them how to play the position from the guys who played the position at a high level to show how it should be done,” Bullocks said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “We show them the previous guys that played their position in our scheme, and one of the guys that was the best player at it in our scheme was K’Waun Williams.”

Bullocks mentioned that Stout reached out to Williams personally for advice.

“The thing that stood out the most was he reached out to K’Waun Williams on his own on social media,” Bullocks said. “And K’Waun got back to him and they connected. K’Waun sent him clips and all that, so that’s very exciting for a young guy. It says a lot about who he is as a player and a person.”

As for whether Stout will start in the nickelback role, Bullocks said the rookie is earning their trust “every single day.”

“I’m getting more comfortable each and every day,” Bullocks said. “He’s earning our trust every single day he steps out on that field.”

Rams

Rams RB Kyren Williams signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Rams on Tuesday, with Williams now feeling a sense of relief and the happiness of telling his mother she can now retire.

“It feels amazing. This whole day is surreal,” Williams said Tuesday, via RamsWire.com. “I’ll never forget this day, but this is the day that I worked for my whole life. I knew I was going to be here. I didn’t know when, I didn’t know how, I didn’t know what the outcome was going to be but I’m here and so I want to say thank you to everybody that played a part in making it happen.”

“We planned this meeting a couple days ago that we’re going to meet with Sean and Matthew Shearin this morning in Coach McVay’s office,” Williams recalled. “Just going in there with the initial meetings, we gave them the offer. We gave them the things that we wanted. The great Rams organization, Matthew and Coach McVay, they discussed and they came back to me and man, I couldn’t believe what they said. I honestly wasn’t expecting them to say yes, but when they did, you should have seen me in the room … I’ve got my hands on my face. I just started thanking the Lord because man, it was a feeling I’ll never forget. It’s like a draft day feeling and then this type of feeling. I don’t know which one is better, but they’re both up there for sure.”

“Retirement,” Williams replied when asked what he is going to do with the new money. “Tell my mom, she’s good…It wasn’t for the money. It was nothing like that. It was for me personally to show them I’m always continuing to be the same guy I always have. Nothing is ever going to change me.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said releasing TE Noah Fant was solely a salary cap casualty because of their confidence in the other tight ends on the roster: “We were at a point where we were saying to ourselves… ‘Can we use that cash to help our team in a different matter? And are we okay at that position and are we covered there?’ And while we never feel like we’re totally covered, guys did have very strong springs.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

