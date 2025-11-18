NFC Notes: Lane Johnson, Quinnen Williams, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams had an impactful debut after the blockbuster trade, putting up 1.5 sacks and five quarterback hits. Williams is eager to continue impacting games for Dallas and help contribute to wins.

“I want to keep stacking these, man,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “I want to keep stacking these performances, and I want to keep getting better week in and week out. And it’s just the main goal, man, to keep getting better, keep stacking up the good things, fix the bad things, and win football games.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is set to miss multiple weeks with a Lisfranc injury, and veteran OT Fred Johnson is set to fill in for the short term. Johnson expressed his mentality of not letting his teammate down while he gets his body right for the stretch run.

“I can’t let Lane down,” Johnson said, via Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated. “I can’t make Lane feel like he’s the reason why we lost (because he got injured). So I gotta be my brother’s keeper. That’s just what I choose to do. I want Lane to heal up. I want Lane to come back ready to go. Until he comes back, I’m going to hold down the fort.”

Giants

During a press conference, new Giants OC Tim Kelly was asked about his new responsibilities with the team and said he hopes to take pressure off of interim HC Mike Kafka by helping him set the table on offense.

“Yeah, more involved with the totality of the game plan,” Kelly said, via GiantsWire.com. “Previously, more focused on the run game. But now being able to go and figure out how we want to be able to attack opponents in the pass game also. Making sure [we’re] tying everything together and doing everything we can for Coach Kafka to kind of set the table. He’s got a little bit more on his plate now, too. But trying to take some of the stress off of him from game planning, so we can kind of set the table, and he comes into the meeting and kind of knows what we want and can trim down the menu and make sure we get exactly what he wants the way he wants it.”