NFC Notes: Lavonte David, Adam Thielen, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David described what he likes about LB K.J. Britt, who is in line to see a lot of snaps at middle linebacker.

“K.J. is really passionate about the game of football and I love to see that,” David said, via Brianna Dix of the team’s website. “He is always willing to get better and he loves picking my brain and coach’s brain. That is something that I admire to see, and he is ready to take on that challenge. Right now, he has the opportunity to take the Mike linebacker spot and so far, so good.”

Panthers

Carolina moved back into the first round and grabbed WR Xavier Legette in the draft. Panthers WR Adam Thielen described why he believes Legette will have a successful career in the NFL.

“Really, as a player and as a teammate, you just wanna see guys love the game, work hard and treat each other with respect. And he’s one of those guys, and those are the guys that you root for. You want those guys to have success,” Thielen said, via WCNC. “The guys that do things the right way — that wanna learn, that wanna be a great player. I think — at times, honestly — he’s gotta be kinda pulled back because he wants to go and do extra stuff and get the field work in, out of the building and do all these things because he wants it so bad. He wants to be a great receiver in this league.”

Saints

Former Saints first-round DE Payton Turner has dealt with injuries throughout his career which has prevented him from completely settling in. Turner is healthy heading into the 2024 season and looks forward to showing his ability.

“The only thing you can do in this league is control what you can control,” Turner said, via Aaron Wilson of KRPC 2. “So, I’ve had some bad luck with some injuries. I’ve taken this year and last year and fine-tuned my process, my routine. I feel like I’m in a good spot heading into this year. I’m excited to see what I can do.”