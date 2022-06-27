NFC Notes: Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette detailed during a recent media appearance how QB Tom Brady got him a new offer from the team when he was considering signing with the Patriots this offseason.

“At this time, I was a free agent, so I didn’t know if I was going to return to the Bucs or not — future was uncertain,” Fournette said on The Rich Eisen Show. “So, I just went around shopping, you know, see what teams had in store for me. When I went up to New England, he texted me. He was like, ‘Man, what’s your ass doing up there?’ I said, ‘Man, just shopping around, seeing what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available for myself to provide for my family.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.’ Next thing you know, Tampa calls me with an offer.”

Panthers

According to Joe Person, former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly will be a broadcaster for seven games for the team this season, beginning in Week 1 when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns.

will be a broadcaster for seven games for the team this season, beginning in Week 1 when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns. Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer says t he Panthers would benefit from acquiring a veteran quarterback such as Browns QB Baker Mayfield, calling him the best option available. , calling him the best option available.

Saints