NFC Notes: Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette detailed during a recent media appearance how QB Tom Brady got him a new offer from the team when he was considering signing with the Patriots this offseason.
“At this time, I was a free agent, so I didn’t know if I was going to return to the Bucs or not — future was uncertain,” Fournette said on The Rich Eisen Show. “So, I just went around shopping, you know, see what teams had in store for me. When I went up to New England, he texted me. He was like, ‘Man, what’s your ass doing up there?’ I said, ‘Man, just shopping around, seeing what’s good for me, trying to see what’s available for myself to provide for my family.’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ll call you back. I’ll call you back.’ Next thing you know, Tampa calls me with an offer.”
Panthers
- According to Joe Person, former Panthers LB Luke Kuechly will be a broadcaster for seven games for the team this season, beginning in Week 1 when the team takes on the Cleveland Browns.
- Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer says the Panthers would benefit from acquiring a veteran quarterback such as Browns QB Baker Mayfield, calling him the best option available.
Saints
- ESPN’s Mike Triplett notes the end of the depth chart for the Saints at running back is pretty wide open. One of either Dwayne Washington or Abram Smith should make it based on special teams contributions and New Orleans could also still sign a veteran.
- On the offensive line, Triplett has Landon Young has the last one on the roster with the eighth spot, edging out Forrest Lamp and Ethan Greenidge.
- Triplett adds there’s a ton of competition on the defensive line and projects the Saints cutting DT Malcolm Roach, DT Jaleel Johnson, DE Taco Charlton, and DT Albert Huggins.
- The secondary is another position group Triplett sees as deep, and he has the Saints keeping six safeties: Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Daniel Sorensen, P.J. Williams, and J.T. Gray.
- Saints LB Demario Davis restructured his contract earlier this offseason and Over The Cap notes he actually signed a one-year, $12 million extension.
- The last real year of Davis’ contract is now 2024. He has a $10 million base salary and a $2 million roster bonus due on March 21 of that year. There are three more voidable years after that, which could allow the Saints to restructure Davis’ deal again in 2023.
