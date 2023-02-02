NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions RB Jamaal Williams believes the NFL is trying to take his “personality away” with the number of fines he’s received for touchdown celebrations.

“Now I get fined for this stuff. I just feel like they’re trying to take my personality away, my joy,” Williams said, via Pro Football Talk. “Because now, I literally have to stop doing it. So now, when I score, I’m literally just gonna sit down and pout like a little baby or something.”

Williams thinks the NFL contradicts itself by playing his touchdown celebrations in league-sponsored highlight reels.

“I’m doing nothing wrong. They’re just being weenies,” Williams said. “They want to fine me, yet put all that stuff up there, brand it and put me up there and use it. They want to take my money, though.”

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, the Lions hired former CB Dre’ Bly to become their next cornerbacks’ coach. Bly was recently the University of North Carolina’s cornerbacks’ coach from 2019-2022.

to become their next cornerbacks’ coach. Bly was recently the University of North Carolina’s cornerbacks’ coach from 2019-2022. Lions S Tracy Walker posted on social media that he’ll be ready for OTAs.

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes that while it might not be the most important factor in Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ‘ decision, not having to share the stage with Buccaneers QB Tom Brady when they’re inducted into the Hall of Fames might induce him to keep playing another season.

‘ decision, not having to share the stage with Buccaneers QB when they’re inducted into the Hall of Fames might induce him to keep playing another season. Schneidman adds Brady’s retirement would also boost the market for Rodgers if either he or the Packers decide it’s time to part ways.

Vikings