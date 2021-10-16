NFC Notes: Lions, Rams, Vikings

Lions

Gil Brandt of NFL.com mentions Lions veteran pass-rusher Trey Flowers as a speculative trade candidate in order to get some more help on their offensive line, given that they are clearly in rebuild mode and remains winless this season.

Lions elevated WR Geronimo Allison and CB Nickell Robey-Coleman to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said to not expect any big moves ahead of the trade deadline similar to previous years.

“For us, sometimes we felt like those were the right moves for us in years past,” McVay said, via RamsWire. “A lot of it is based on, OK, resources you have at your disposal. Different things that lead to, OK, what’s the flexibility that you have? I don’t anticipate that being something that – you won’t see any big splash moves like maybe you’ve seen from us in the past. It doesn’t look like that could occur. I would never say never, as you know.”

Rams elevated DB Donte Deayon to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has picked up right where he left off after his brilliant rookie season and is quickly staking a claim as one of the best receivers in the NFL, period. Jefferson has a few unique traits going for him that have helped him have so much early success, including a body with limbs longer than you’d expect for a 6-1 receiver.

“A lot of people see my length, and they don’t think that I’m a very twitchy receiver, or that I’m able to be explosive,” Jefferson said via the Athletic’s Robert Mays. “To be explosive and have this type of body, it kind of gives me an advantage.”

In addition to underrated speed, Jefferson entered the league with an advanced understanding of the nuances of playing wide receiver in the NFL. And he’s only adding to his toolbox.

“You see him run routes and you’re like, “That guy right there has a true feel for playing the position,’” Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell said. “It makes you smile.”