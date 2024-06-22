NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, DeVonta Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cowboys signed CB Gareon Conley to a one-year contract worth $1.055 million.

to a one-year contract worth $1.055 million. Dallas also signed LB Willie Harvey Jr. to a two-year deal worth $1.945 million. (Wilson)

to a two-year deal worth $1.945 million. (Wilson) In a behind-the-scenes look at the Cardinals’ Draft Day process, a video showed GM Monti Ossenfort offering to acquire the No. 24 overall pick from the Cowboys in exchange for the No. 27 and No. 104 overall picks. However, Dallas wound up trading the pick to the Lions.

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith has no regrets about being the first domino of the wide receiver market to sign even if he ended up receiving less than some of his peers.

“You can’t be counting the pockets of others,” Smith said, via PFT. “I’m where I want to be. This is where I wanted to be. At the end of the day, it was still life-changing for me. Those guys that got their deals, they deserve it. Great players and great people. At the end of the day, we’re all blessed.”

Giants

Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers is already making a name for himself in minicamp as an explosive playmaker with elite run-after-the-catch abilities.

“I’ll just say how explosive he is at his weight, the way he catches the ball, what he does after the catch, the run after catch, all of that is elite,” WR Jalin Hyatt said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Giants QB Daniel Jones is loving what Nabers brings to the table and said there’s not much that he can’t do.

“I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us. He’s had a good spring. He’s looked good and made a lot of plays. You know, it takes time and work, and we’ll put that in,” Jones said. “I mean, he can do everything. There is not much that he can’t do, really, from a route-running standpoint. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll credited Nabers for being a great player but admitted that he still has a long way to go.

“No, obviously we thought he was a good player where we selected him. He’s got a lot to learn,” Daboll said. “Was a productive player at LSU, has a long way to go here. Kind of what we talked about with the tight ends, along with the receivers now, he has to learn multiple positions. He is making strides every day, and we’ll try to get him ready to go for training camp.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants signed RB Jacob Saylors to a one-year deal worth $795k.

to a one-year deal worth $795k. Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network believes Giants fifth-round WR Tyrone Tracy Jr. is their best option to return kicks in the new format.