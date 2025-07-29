NFC Notes: Malik Nabers, Joe Milton, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Joe Milton said he preferred being traded to Dallas from New England and was excited to work with QB Dak Prescott.

“Definitely, I preferred it,” Milton said, via the Cowboys’ website. “That was something me and my team put together. They were able to get it done, I really didn’t have to do much or say much. So just shout out to my agent, that’s pretty much it. Dak is a great leader,. All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me, no matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help. I’ve been in another building. I know how that goes. It’s just very different over here.”

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson after signing a new contract with the team: “I don’t want to be anywhere else. It’s a privilege to wear this star. … I know what I’m capable of and I know what I want to do this year. That doesn’t change if there’s a $100 million or zero.” (Jon Machota)

after signing a new contract with the team: “I don’t want to be anywhere else. It’s a privilege to wear this star. … I know what I’m capable of and I know what I want to do this year. That doesn’t change if there’s a $100 million or zero.” (Jon Machota) Dallas owner Jerry Jones on Ferguson: “We certainly have appreciated what he’s been in his career with us, not only as the player we want out there but he’s also a leader competitively. What he does he really does juice it up for everybody.” (Todd Archer)

on Ferguson: “We certainly have appreciated what he’s been in his career with us, not only as the player we want out there but he’s also a leader competitively. What he does he really does juice it up for everybody.” (Todd Archer) Per Calvin Watkins, Dallas WR Parris Campbell has an MCL sprain in his knee.

has an MCL sprain in his knee. Cowboys TE Brevyn Spann-Ford is likely to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury, per Machota.

is likely to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury, per Machota. Cowboys WR George Pickens was very clear about his desire to make Dallas a long-term home for him: “Oh yeah, most definitely. Because I’ve watched the team for so long, and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh. Even with what you guys do. The Cowboys, like I said, are known for the Super Bowl. If they weren’t known for that then no one would care about the Cowboys. They’re known for that and then the camaraderie of the people give that same energy, because they also want to see it again. I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there. Because I’m from the south. That’s a whole another deal.” (Jon Machota)

was very clear about his desire to make Dallas a long-term home for him: “Oh yeah, most definitely. Because I’ve watched the team for so long, and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh. Even with what you guys do. The Cowboys, like I said, are known for the Super Bowl. If they weren’t known for that then no one would care about the Cowboys. They’re known for that and then the camaraderie of the people give that same energy, because they also want to see it again. I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there. Because I’m from the south. That’s a whole another deal.” (Jon Machota) Dallas CB Caelen Carson suffered a hyperextended knee on Sunday that will sideline him for four to six weeks, per Todd Archer.

suffered a hyperextended knee on Sunday that will sideline him for four to six weeks, per Todd Archer. Cowboys RT Terence Steele has been sitting out with a high ankle sprain but is expected to resume practicing soon. (Jane Slater)

Eagles

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith is not practicing on Monday with back tightness, per Brooks Kubena.

is not practicing on Monday with back tightness, per Brooks Kubena. Kubena adds second-round S Andrew Mukuba is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

is sidelined with a shoulder injury. Philadelphia WR Jahan Dotson feels comfortable after having a full season with the team: “Coming in last year, I think I got here the Friday before the last preseason game. I was playing catch-up all year, learning the offense on the fly. But this year, being with the guys during OTAs, training camp — it’s a good feeling. It helps me learn the offense and just play faster.” (Zach Berman)

feels comfortable after having a full season with the team: “Coming in last year, I think I got here the Friday before the last preseason game. I was playing catch-up all year, learning the offense on the fly. But this year, being with the guys during OTAs, training camp — it’s a good feeling. It helps me learn the offense and just play faster.” (Zach Berman) Eagled DT Moro Ojomo talked about taking on a larger role: “That’s the way the Eagles have gone: (Javon) Hargrave was gone, Milt (Williams) stepped into that. Milt is gone, now I’m getting an opportunity.” (Berman)

talked about taking on a larger role: “That’s the way the Eagles have gone: (Javon) Hargrave was gone, Milt (Williams) stepped into that. Milt is gone, now I’m getting an opportunity.” (Berman) Eagles DC Vic Fangio thinks first-round LB Jihaad Campbell is making “small strides” daily: “And if he keeps making small strides, he can be the player we think he can be.” (Brooks Kubena)

thinks first-round LB is making “small strides” daily: “And if he keeps making small strides, he can be the player we think he can be.” (Brooks Kubena) Fangio also believes CB Adoree’ Jackson had a strong practice Monday amidst his CB2 competition with Kelee Ringo . He thinks this is the time for Jackson to show who he is or who he isn’t. (Zach Berman)

had a strong practice Monday amidst his CB2 competition with . He thinks this is the time for Jackson to show who he is or who he isn’t. (Zach Berman) Philadelphia OL coach Jeff Stoutland on sixth-rounder offensive linemen Myles Hinton and Cameron Williams: “When you find tackles that are very athletic and smooth, they can slide their feet in protection, they’re long — they’re very valuable in this league. They’re hard to find. So developing those two players, for me, is very exciting because they could become anybody they want.” (Kubena)

Giants

During a recent media appearance, Giants WR Malik Nabers spoke about dealing with a nagging toe injury that he has had since his time at LSU and is determined to manage throughout this upcoming season.

“It’s like a mosquito that don’t want to go away,” Nabers said on the Up & Adams Show. “I’m trying to shoo it away. But I’ve been doing a great job with Russell, trainers, you know, I’ve been using his physical therapist guys. I’ve been doing an excellent job of just staying on track of it and having his people, having my people, all together, trying to work on keeping me as healthy as possible. We’re moving in the right direction. We’re just staying on top of it so it doesn’t give me any problems later on down the line. This mosquito is one of them big mosquitoes. Can’t get this one. We’re trying to kill it, though.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Wan’Dale Robinson won’t practice Monday but said the injury is “nothing serious.” (Dan Duggan)

said WR won’t practice Monday but said the injury is “nothing serious.” (Dan Duggan) Daboll also mentioned WR Jalin Hyatt will do more, but not during team periods, while OLB Brian Burns will practice. (Duggan)

will do more, but not during team periods, while OLB will practice. (Duggan) Daboll feels OL Evan Neal has “steadily improved” in his move to guard. Daboll specifically praised how Neal has handled double teams and said the next step is seeing it translate in the preseason. (Dan Salomone)