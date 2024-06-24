NFC Notes: Marshon Lattimore, Drake London, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London is looking forward to the growth he can experience playing alongside veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

“I will say it does feel different having Kirk here,” London said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s a very veteran guy who’s been here — now going into his 13th year. So to learn from him is a really cool thing.”

“He takes that very, very seriously,” London added. “And then he’s seen a lot of pictures in his day playing football. So to be able to go out there and key those and help us see it with I’m is a huge thing, too. So I think that’s what I’ve learned the most. I think he’s going to help me learn the game of football on a bigger scale and understand it a little bit more. And for that, I really can’t wait and see where it takes my game.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson isn’t worrying about his status in a contract year and said that he’s going to play within himself and let his play do the talking.

“It’s crazy — seeing everybody getting big contracts,” Johnson said, via Around The NFL. “It just motivates me to keep working. God will (provide) when I’m ready for it, so I’ll keep stacking days and not really worry about that and keep pressing, because if I press it’s going to throw my game off. … Just gotta stay relaxed, keep being humble, help the team win the best way I can, and my game is going to speak for itself. If they feel like they want to extend me, then I’m all for it.”

Johnson did add that he’s looking to prove his worth after feeling overlooked throughout his career.

“Like I’m a diamond in the rough, I’m just going to keep elevating, and I carry that chip wherever I go because I still get overlooked and (still) don’t get the respect I deserve sometimes,” Johnson said. “So it just makes me go harder — keep putting it on film, putting it in the league that I’m one of the best separators out there.”

Saints

Throughout the early parts of the offseason, there were rumblings that the Saints were looking to trade CB Marshon Lattimore. After those talks died down, Lattimore committed to New Orleans and discussed returning to his old form.

“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Lattimore said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “If not, then I’m here. So, I really don’t get into it, really don’t feed into it to be honest. I talked to DA already and we good. Everything else was just talk to me.”

“I ain’t got no problem with it. It’s all business at the end of the day. I can’t have no personal problem because you want to trade me or something. It is what it is. Everybody knows that they come here and what can happen. I’ve been hurt for two years, so I understand that people probably don’t think I’m the same type of player or whatever the case may be. All I’ve got to do is prove to people that I am. So that really falls on me to be honest.”