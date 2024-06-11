NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Following trade rumors and discussions about an extension, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel looks like he’ll play with San Francisco for at least 2024. Samuel acknowledged the trade talks and redirected his focus to the upcoming seas.

“At the end of the day, the contract was signed. I know what I signed up for, and we’re just focused on this year,” Samuel said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

“Yeah, I heard [the trade rumors]. Had a conversation with my agent about it. They was going back and forth with whoever it was. It was a thing at first, but we done moved past it. So we here, and we here to get better.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon has been impressed by first-round WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s work ethic, but he thinks he might have to hold him back at times to prevent overworking.

“He does a lot extra, probably too much, I’m going to be fighting him about that,” Gannon said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Now, he doesn’t drag, but I’m just talking about, I love extra work, but you’ve got to be smart about it. You’ve got to have a routine about what you’re doing.”

Gannon revealed LB BJ Ojulari has gained around eight to 10 pounds this offseason: “He’s done a good job of beefing up a little bit. I think that’s helping him at the point of attack. The more force you can apply into the ground or into your opponent, you’re better off and he’s doing a good job of that.” (Jess Root)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is impressed with how rookie RB Blake Corum has come in and adapted to coaching from the first day.

“I’ve seen a very mature rookie,” McVay said, via LA Times. “I love his mental makeup, love the way he handles himself as a person and how locked in and focused he is.”

Corum said he’s happy that he ended up with the Rams and called it the “right situation.”

“I went into the draft just planning on going on Day 2,” Corum said. “I didn’t know if it would be the second or third [round] for me — I just wanted to go to the right situation. When I got the call from the Rams I was like, ‘You know what? This is the right situation.’”

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, McVay stated QB Matthew Stafford will attend minicamp despite not having a new contract yet.