NFC Notes: Matt Eberflus, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore said the team was shocked when OC Shane Waldron was fired and nobody ever asked for him to lose his job.

“That was shocking,” Moore said, via PFT. “I don’t think anybody really asked for him to be gone. We expressed our frustration, but never to have someone’s livelihood taken away.”

Bears HC Matt Eberflus took the blame for having to fire his eighth coach in his tenure: “Third playcaller, and I take full accountability for that. I take full responsibility for that, and it’s got to get better. The details of creativity have to improve, and it’s got to improve this week.” (Courtney Cronin)

Chicago OL Ryan Bates will fill in at LG for Teven Jenkins, per Scott Bair.

Eberflus on S Jaquan Brisker landing on IR trying to clear concussion protocol: "We just feel like it's best for us to take a step back. It's always about the player's health and safety and that's why we did it." (Kevin Fishbain)

Eberflus on their history with Green Bay: "They've won the last 10. We're looking to change history. That's an important thing to rally around." (Fishbain)

Lions

Detroit WR Jameson Williams made three difficult, crucial catches in their comeback win over the Texans in Week 10. Lions OC Ben Johnson discussed how important Williams has become for their offense and named his final catch as his most impressive.

“We absolutely needed him,” Johnson said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s website. “The one third down early in the game – Jared (Goff) said he put it behind him just a little bit and he was able to come down with that ball and extend that drive.”

“And then in the fourth quarter there, you saw the one where – I don’t know if I’ve seen him make that catch even in practice over the last two-and-a-half years. Our margin for error had gone down, so he needed to make that play for us at that time and he did.”

Vikings

When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that having first-round QB J.J. McCarthy makes Sam Darnold expendable this offseason.

makes expendable this offseason. However, Fowler doesn’t think a “bridge deal” for Darnold is out of the question so the team can continue developing McCarthy.

In a different piece with ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Fowler reiterates he wouldn’t rule out Darnold staying in Minnesota past this season, particularly if the two sides go on a deep playoff run. But Graziano points out another team could give Darnold more money and more of a defined future as a starter, as Minnesota obviously doesn’t want to keep McCarthy waiting in the wings too long.

As for S Camryn Bynum , Fowler writes he is in a position to become Minnesota’s leader at safety to replace Harrison Smith .

, Fowler writes he is in a position to become Minnesota’s leader at safety to replace . Fowler expects Bynum to receive a contract over $16 million per year.

With recently acquired OT Cam Robinson , Fowler writes his performance over te next two months will determine his market value.

, Fowler writes his performance over te next two months will determine his market value. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said Robinson experienced foot soreness this week but “everything checked out” with testing, via Kevin Seifert.

said Robinson experienced foot soreness this week but “everything checked out” with testing, via Kevin Seifert. As for McCarthy undergoing a second surgery, O’Connell said the rookie quarterback is still on his original timeline of recovery and the medical staff wanted to be precautions with him: “Just wanted to make sure that there was no cause for concern… He’s on the original timetable and in good shape.” (Seifert)