NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers TE George Kittle handles the bulk of the receiving duty for San Francisco’s tight end group. Anyone else who wants to get on the field needs to be a great blocker, and that’s where the 49ers see third-round TE Cameron Latu fitting in eventually.

“He is an advanced blocker for college football, especially in this day and age of college football,” 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters said via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows. “And he’s a really competitive blocker and a good athlete. So when you have all those things together, that usually makes for a good blocker moving forward.”

San Francisco double-dipped at tight end, circling back in the seventh round for former Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis. In addition to earning a “gold helmet” designation that the 49ers hand out to only 15-20 prospects each year who are exemplary in performance, leadership and intelligence, Willis impressed the team with his ability after the catch and his versatility despite being on the smaller side.

“We loved his run-after-the-catch (rate),” Peters said. “That was backed up by our R&D guys. He had the highest broken-tackle percentage of all the drafted tight ends.”

“He had more value to us on the line of scrimmage than [Jaguars second-round TE] Brenton Strange did as a true Y tight end,” Peters added. “(Willis) doesn’t seem like he’s that big when you look at him on tape. But he’s 245 pounds with long arms. So he certainly has the size to do that. And he certainly has the mentality to be a physical player.”