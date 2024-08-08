NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Brandon Aiyuk, Puka Nacua, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he wouldn’t rule out the team keeping WR Brandon Aiyuk instead of trading him. He also mentioned that Aiyuk has permission to talk with other teams and that he is slightly disappointed over the thought of losing an important player.

“There’s a scenario for everything, so I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “Brandon’s a great player, so it’s real hard to be better when you lose a great player. So we’ve gotta look at anything. We’ve gotta understand the situation we’re in, what that looks like. And that does take time. So hopefully, it’ll all work out best for us and best for him in the long run.”

“It’s been a disappointment for a little bit, so it’s nothing really new to me,” Shanahan added. “I mean, you’re always disappointed when you can’t keep ahold of all your players or it’s not going exactly right. I don’t like losing anybody. So that’s why I’m hoping it does work out here.”

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes her sense is the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford will either return to the negotiating table for a new deal if he plays well this season, or Los Angeles will work with Stafford to find him a new home in 2025.

Rodrigue adds it feels like the Rams will be open to keeping Stafford but to a point. The veteran will be 38 years old, the quarterback market keeps ballooning and the Rams will have other financial considerations on their cap.

Rodrigue expects Stafford to want to continue playing as long as he finishes this upcoming season relatively healthy, and at that point it will be a question of where.

She mentions the Rams received trade calls on WR Tutu Atwell ahead of the trade deadline last year, but obviously elected to stand pat. Atwell is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and Rodrigue thinks he’s fourth on the depth chart at receiver.

ahead of the trade deadline last year, but obviously elected to stand pat. Atwell is in the final year of his rookie contract in 2024 and Rodrigue thinks he’s fourth on the depth chart at receiver. Rams HC Sean McVay on WR Puka Nacua’s knee injury: “It’s just going to be week-to-week with him. Nothing serious [or] nothing structurally. He’ll be in good shape. He’ll recover and we’ll be ready to go. No threat of anything for Detroit.” (Adam Schefter)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith missed four practices in the early parts of camp with hip and knee injuries. Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba explained how important it is to have Smith back to get everyone on the same page.

“Good to see Geno back out there,” Smith-Njigba said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “All offseason I’ve seen him pushing us. Pushing himself first and then pushing us to get to the next level, get to where we want to be and he’s been the head guy, the lead at that. He’s been coming out here every day, proving that he’s ready and that this year is going to look a little different. We’re all on board. It’s good for him to get back with us and for us to get rolling again.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Seahawks worked out RBs Hassan Hall, Justin Strong and John Lovett.