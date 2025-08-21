NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports gives his projection of the 49ers' 53-man roster to start the regular season:

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford did “a good job” at practice today, but doesn’t have an update on their plans going forward. (Wyatt Miller)

McVay elaborated about how Stafford looked at his return to practice: “I thought he looked better than yesterday. I thought it was a step in the right direction. We’re going to continue to hope that he’s able to stack days and feel good. And it’s what’s happened so far.” (Sarah Barshop)

McVay said OL Willie Lampkin IV will miss “a few weeks” after injuring his knee and spraining his ankle in their last preseason game. (Stu Jackson)

Seahawks

Veteran WR Cooper Kupp played in just seven snaps of the Seahawks’ 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs, but was on the field during Seattle’s touchdown on its opening drive. Kupp was glad to see the offense put things together when he was out there.

“That was my second or third preseason game ever,” Kupp said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox13. “I’m biased against preseason games, but we did it. We got in and out of there and it was for a touchdown. If you are going to be out there on the field, you are going to want to go down and score.”

Kupp doesn’t think preseason games are a necessity to being ready for Week 1.

“If you’re doing it right, if you’re practicing the right way, you’re going about your business the right way, I’m not sure it makes a difference,” Kupp said. “But it was great to be out there and be able to go and do what we did.”

Seattle finished with a total of 268 rushing yards against Kansas City. Kupp thinks their running game allows them to mix things up offensively.

“It’s been awesome,” Kupp said. “Anytime you can run the ball, like we have been, mix the football up, much easier games, it’s been great seeing that. The way the running backs are running behind those guys, too. It’s been impressive. Hopefully something that we can continue to build on.”