NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports gives his projection of the 49ers’ 53-man roster to start the regular season:
- Maiocco has San Francisco keeping just Brock Purdy and Mac Jones at quarterback and signing a practice squad option like Carter Bradley or Tanner Mordecai.
- With WR Brandon Aiyuk on the PUP list and WR Demarcus Robinson facing suspension, Maiocco has the 49ers keeping four other receivers on the roster in Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing.
- After that, Maiocco could see San Francisco keeping WRs Russell Gage, Robbie Chosen and Isaiah Hodgins on the practice squad.
- Regarding the offensive line, Maiocco has the 49ers cutting Matt Hennessy and Drake Nugent despite competing for the backup center role.
- Maiocco has San Francisco keeping six cornerbacks, including Dallis Flowers and Chase Lucas, who have appeared to “separate themselves” for the final two spots.
- At safety, Maiocco writes fifth-rounder Marques Sigle has jumped up the depth chart and could challenge for a starting role.
- Maiocco also has Siran Neal beating Richie Grant for a final safety spot because of his ability to play cornerback, safety and special teams.
- 49ers UDFA RB Corey Kiner is a strong candidate to start the season on injured reserve as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. Kiner was later waived with an injury designation, meaning he’ll have to be cut from IR with a settlement and could return to San Francisco once that’s done. (Maiocco)
- 49ers CB Fabian Moreau signed a one-year deal worth up to $1,422,500 including $482,500 guaranteed, per Over The Cap.
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford did “a good job” at practice today, but doesn’t have an update on their plans going forward. (Wyatt Miller)
- McVay was asked how confident he is that Stafford would be ready for Week 1: “I think that would be putting the cart way before the horse. I thought he did a good job today.” (Gary Klein)
- McVay elaborated about how Stafford looked at his return to practice: “I thought he looked better than yesterday. I thought it was a step in the right direction. We’re going to continue to hope that he’s able to stack days and feel good. And it’s what’s happened so far.” (Sarah Barshop)
- McVay said OL Willie Lampkin IV will miss “a few weeks” after injuring his knee and spraining his ankle in their last preseason game. (Stu Jackson)
Seahawks
Veteran WR Cooper Kupp played in just seven snaps of the Seahawks’ 33-16 preseason win over the Chiefs, but was on the field during Seattle’s touchdown on its opening drive. Kupp was glad to see the offense put things together when he was out there.
“That was my second or third preseason game ever,” Kupp said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox13. “I’m biased against preseason games, but we did it. We got in and out of there and it was for a touchdown. If you are going to be out there on the field, you are going to want to go down and score.”
Kupp doesn’t think preseason games are a necessity to being ready for Week 1.
“If you’re doing it right, if you’re practicing the right way, you’re going about your business the right way, I’m not sure it makes a difference,” Kupp said. “But it was great to be out there and be able to go and do what we did.”
Seattle finished with a total of 268 rushing yards against Kansas City. Kupp thinks their running game allows them to mix things up offensively.
“It’s been awesome,” Kupp said. “Anytime you can run the ball, like we have been, mix the football up, much easier games, it’s been great seeing that. The way the running backs are running behind those guys, too. It’s been impressive. Hopefully something that we can continue to build on.”
