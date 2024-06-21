NFC Notes: Matthew Stafford, Devonte Wyatt, Packers, Rams, Seahawks

Packers

With new DC Jeff Hafley joining Green Bay, schematic changes to the defense could lead to role changes for defenders compared to last year. Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan named DT Devonte Wyatt as someone who will be a huge beneficiary.

“Devonte Wyatt, I think he’s going to thrive in this defense,” Sullivan said, via Paul Bretl of the Packers Wire. “Where you can kind of just pin your ears back, get off the ball. That’s what he was at Georgia — quick, work edges, penetrate, disrupt. I think there’s a bunch of guys who are going to benefit from what we’re doing.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is impressed with how QB Matthew Stafford has handled his contract situation and continues to lead.

“I couldn’t be more impressed with the way he’s handled it, the way that he’s led,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “[He’s] been here every single day doing his thing, and that sure means a lot to me.”

Rams OC Mike LaFleur hasn’t noticed a change in Stafford’s work ethic when he’s in the building.

“When he’s in the meeting room, when he’s on the field, he’s super positive,” LaFleur said. “He’s the same Matthew that I met a year ago. [The] cool part for me is [the contract discussions are] above my pay grade in terms of what happens next with all that. I know they’re doing things the right way and we’ll go from there.”

Seahawks

Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb said they are nearing the halfway mark of installing their offense this offseason.

“I would say we are closing in on 50% of our installation,” Grubb said, via SeahawksWire. “I think early on we tried to do a good job on both sides of the ball of getting some of the critical exchanges and all the things we need to know and understand about the nuances and broad vision of the offense. Once you feel good about that, continue to build on that and move on—I think the guys have done a really good job, especially in the last week and a half, of getting that where we could feel good about building on top of some of those things.”