NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Andrew Thomas, Tommy DeVito, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended his decision to trade DE Micah Parsons , saying he believes this move makes the team better now and in the future, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo: “Things are good here. Things are good here. We have just decided it was in the best interest of our team to take the consideration we had. We appreciate his four years. We can take that consideration and we can win in our minds more than if we had gone the other route and signed him. That’s not a negative on Micah. That’s just unique to our circumstances.”

Jones claimed the contract he negotiated directly with Parsons back in April contained more guaranteed money than the $120 million he got from the Packers. (Vacchiano)

Regarding the specific timelines of how the deal with the Packers came together, Jones was less forthcoming but did say: “We didn’t have a deal until [Thursday] afternoon.” (Garafolo)

Jones floated the idea of using some of the draft capital they acquired in the Parsons deal to trade for other players later on. (Adam Schefter)

Cowboys second-round DE Donovan Ezeiruaku said he was shocked to learn Parsons was being traded: “It was shocking. We were all anticipating him suiting up with us this week.” (Ed Werder)

Jones told reporters on Thursday after the trade the decision to trade Parsons was unanimous. Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer later confirmed that and said the goals for the team this year haven't changed. (Werder)

Eagles

The Eagles worked out former Chargers WR Brenden Rice. He’s the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice. (Adam Caplan)

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team would’ve loved to bring QB Tommy DeVito back to the practice squad if he hadn’t been claimed.

“We’ve got three on the active roster so it can be difficult sometimes,” Schoen said, via PFT. “We’re happy for Tommy. He was claimed by New England, I’m not sure how many other teams put in claims. We’ll be able to see that probably later today or tomorrow. We would have loved him back. He was claimed and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Per the Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, Giants LT Andrew Thomas isn’t sure if he’s going to be ready for Week 1: “I’m just trying not to give myself a deadline. Obviously I want to be back, but if I don’t feel comfortable to be able to perform the way I think I can, I don’t think it makes sense for me to be out there.”

isn’t sure if he’s going to be ready for Week 1: “I’m just trying not to give myself a deadline. Obviously I want to be back, but if I don’t feel comfortable to be able to perform the way I think I can, I don’t think it makes sense for me to be out there.” Thomas told the Athletic’s Dan Duggan he had another surgery in April to remove a screw that was put in his foot during his initial surgery last October because it was causing irritation. He also had his other ankle, which has been surgically repaired multiple times, scoped this offseason to remove scar tissue: “It’s been an eventful offseason.”