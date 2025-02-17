NFC Notes: Micah Parsons Extension, Eli Manning, Giants, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons said he’s had a positive dialogue with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and that there is a plan for him to sign a new deal with Dallas.

“Oh, it’s good, you know? It was good,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There’s definitely a plan in place, but we’ll just see how everything plays out. There’s been no progress yet, but I’m pretty confident that something will happen, so we’ll see.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson referred to Saints HC Kellen Moore as a genius due to his impact on Philadelphia’s offense and how he addressed the team during his time as the offensive coordinator.

“What matters to me is whenever he gets on the board and talks to us and you really see what type of genius he is,” Johnson said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “So those actions speak louder than words, but he’s able to command a room and he’s a fun personality. . . . There’s a lot of depth to him and he lets, I guess, few people see it, but he takes up a room when he gets under there and is able to be a genius. So that’s how I see it.”

Giants

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants ownership group led by the Mara and Tisch families is exploring the possibility of selling up to 10 percent of their non-controlling stake in the franchise.

Schefter adds the process is likely to set a record for NFL franchise valuation.

Some are wondering if former Giants QB Eli Manning would be interested in purchasing a stake in the franchise.

Manning on the potential of doing so back in 2022: "It's of interest, it's just got to be the right fit ," Manning said. "I don't think the Giants are going to be for sale anytime soon."