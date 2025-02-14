NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Mekhi Becton, Brandon Graham, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

The Cowboys have been in the bottom half of free agent spending over the last few offseasons, as they’ve focused their efforts on extending core members like QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and potentially DE Micah Parsons. With a pending mega-extension, Parsons wants to see Dallas be aggressive in talent acquisition and retention this offseason to get them over the top.

“This is a [Cowboys] team that, over the past couple years, we kind of got our wins and losses against them, and battled with them,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official website. “Obviously, talent is here, but we’ve just got to finish; and go be aggressive the same way they did, you know? “I don’t wanna sit back and just watch other people build and build and build and I [we] stay the same, so we definitely need some call to action.”

“I want to see us be aggressive, and I wanna see us get players that’s gonna help us — that’s gonna come in and make an impact. And I wanna see us bring back our own players that are just as important, and let’s see what we can do there. There’s been a new wave in the NFL. You saw it with the Rams, and [even though they] drafted some of those guys, you always can’t hit like that — you know what I mean? The 49ers went and got Javon Hargrave, and they went and got some impactful players on their side.”

Eagles

Eagles OL Mekhi Becton has emerged as Philadelphia’s starting guard after signing a one-year deal last offseason. Nick Sirianni said GM Howie Roseman helped guide them to discovering Becton.

“We all saw that Mekhi had a lot of talent, and we knew that we were pretty set there at the tackle spots,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “We had a battle at guard and we talked about it as coaches, I talked about it with Howie [Roseman]. Every good idea comes from collaboration and communication with each other. I can’t say that was my idea.”

Sirianni said Becton has proven to be a dedicated player who always does whatever he can for the team.

“There’s been games when he’s been exhausted, his body’s been tired, limping off the field after a score, but has that smile on his face, had that connection with his teammates of, ‘I just gave everything up for you guys.’ I love that about him,” Sirianni said. “He’s giving it up for his teammates. He truly loves his teammates. His teammates love him. And he’s been a great addition to this team.”

Eagles veteran DE Brandon Graham is entering the offseason as an impending free agent. When asked about his future, Graham responded that he still feels he has “a lot left in the tank.”

“I’m gonna talk with [General Manager Howie Roseman] and the team, see what’s up because the goal was to win one,” Graham said, via SportsRadio 94WIP. “I still feel like I got a lot in the tank, but, you know, I want to make sure I go about this the right way.”