NFC Notes: Ejiro Evero, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

The Falcons lost a heartbreaking game in overtime in Week 17, needing a Buccaneers loss in Week 18 for them to make the postseason. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris expressed his pride in first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. following a tough performance and kept their focus on taking care of their own business next week.

“I love the kid,” Morris said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “I love the kid’s fight, love the kid’s desire. Anybody who can go out there and stand in adversity and throw that strike like he did to Kyle Pitts to give us an opportunity to win that football game, that’s what it’s about. He represents us, he represents Atlanta, he represents everything that’s good about us.”

“We have to control what the controllables are. go out there and win our football game, that’s all we can do.”

Panthers

Despite allowing Tampa Bay to put up 48 points in one of the franchise’s worst losses, Panthers HC Dave Canales believes all units let them down and it’s not fair to pin it all on the defense and DC Ejiro Evero.

“It’s all of us. And I know that we’ve given up a lot of yards and points. I understand that,” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “But when you go 22 percent (2 of 9) on third down offensively and they make it hard like that, we’re off the field. The defense has to go right back out there against a really good offensive attack.”

“So it’s about opportunity. We gave them so many opportunities to continue to build off their momentum (with) the things they were doing. So it’s all of us.”

Canales said RB Miles Sanders is cleared to play and added they won’t be shutting anyone down. (Darin Gantt)

is cleared to play and added they won’t be shutting anyone down. (Darin Gantt) Canales also revealed RB Chuba Hubbard won’t need surgery on his strained calf. (Joe Person)

Saints

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi revealed TE Taysom Hill ‘s ACL surgery went well with no complications and that Hill is “fired up” about rehabbing and returning for next season. (Katherine Terrell)

revealed TE ‘s ACL surgery went well with no complications and that Hill is “fired up” about rehabbing and returning for next season. (Katherine Terrell) Rizzi on RB Alvin Kamara‘s Week 18 status: “Alvin wants to play. I’m going to let the medical staff handle that and see if he’s able to.” (Nick Underhill)