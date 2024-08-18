NFC Notes: Michael Penix Jr, Derek Carr, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons HC Raheem Morris told reporters that the team will not play first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. in the final preseason game, as he has already shown the team enough of his capabilities.

“It was all about that. Last week we wanted to get him out there and get a feel for what he was in a live game, which we kind of already knew,” Morris said, via video from Justin Felder of Fox5. “We wanted to see him be able to answer questions, talk about it on the sideline, go out there and execute, make mistakes and know what to do. . . . We saw enough last week of Michael Penix in the live stuff and now we had the chance to mitigate him in practice, you know, we give him a bunch of live stuff in practice that you do everything that you would do in a game other than get hit.”

“We feel really good where we’re at with Michael. . . . Mike showed us last week enough that we don’t have to play him [again] in the preseason,” Morris added.

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said the initial prognosis from RB Chuba Hubbard‘s knee injury came back positive.

“Chuba went down — we had big concerns there,” Canales said, via PFT. “The initial testing looks pretty good, so they’re going to follow up. We’ll have more information on him there. It was testing on his knee, just to make sure everything was stable. It was a really — it was a real-time collision there. It wasn’t a dirty hit. It was two guys faced up on each other. And his foot kind of gave out from underneath him. So, the initial testing was very positive. But we’re going to do all the follow-up, make sure he’s fully ready before we put him back out there.”

The Panthers reached an injury settlement with WR Deven Thompkins who was waived/injured with a hamstring issue. Thompkins is now able to sign with other teams or return to Carolina. (Greg Auman)

Saints

After a disappointing first season in New Orleans where the Saints failed to win a weak NFC South division, QB Derek Carr feels much better about where they’re at with a full offseason together.

“Coming into this year, we’re just trying to build off of what we had last year,” Carr said, via Mad Dog Sports Radio. “The relationships, the bonds, the unity, the time we spend together. I felt like coming into this offseason, compared to last offseason, we’re 10 times farther ahead of where we were. And I mean that as a team, as a group, as a unit. The bonds that we have. It’s the ultimate team sport and that’s the most important thing is the team. So we’re stepping into this year trying to build off how last year ended.”