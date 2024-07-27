NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans now sits just one 1,000-yard season from tying the mark of 10 consecutive held by all-time great WR Jerry Rice. He admitted that reaching the goal is something that is always sitting in the back of his mind.

“I don’t, like, list off things, but that’s one of them that’s in the back of my mind because everybody’s talking about it,” Evans said regarding Rice’s record, via NFL.com. “That’s been a record around for how many years now? Over 20 years? So, that’s something I definitely want to accomplish, and just help the team win ball games and be better than we were last year.”

Falcons

Falcons S Jessie Bates III emphasized becoming the best possible leader as he heads into his seventh NFL season.

“For me, where I’m at in my career, I need to make sure I’m a great leader,” Bates said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s website. “… I know that’s my role.”

“Leadership is the biggest thing that I’m really worried about. Leading the guys on and off the field, and I think the rest will fall in line.”

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young has been getting help from Carolina’s other No. 1 overall pick — Cam Newton — after a rough rookie season. Young said Newton’s advice has been helpful and shared a small fraction of what Newton said.

“Just to keep your head down,” Young said via ESPN’s David Newton. “Obviously, when you’re in the moment or anything in life, it’s easy to get caught up in that. … Just like any[thing] in life, there’s going to be ups and downs. [He told me] just to persevere, to push through things.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales praised the early connection between Young and WR Diontae Johnson , noting they’re spending a lot of time in between plays getting on the same page: “Just learning the mover. Diontae’s a special mover.” (Darin Gantt)

praised the early connection between Young and WR , noting they’re spending a lot of time in between plays getting on the same page: “Just learning the mover. Diontae’s a special mover.” (Darin Gantt) Panthers CB Jaycee Horn said the first step in earning a contract extension is proving he can stay healthy. (Joe Person)