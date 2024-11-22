NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Jaycee Horn, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans could return for Week 12 after missing the last three games due to a hamstring injury. Baker Mayfield said the receiver seems “really positive” and is working toward getting on the field.

“From what I can see, [he’s] good, and just talking to him, he seems really positive about it,” said Mayfield, via Scott Smith of the team’s site. “You guys know – Mike’s a pro. He’s going to do everything he can to get back out there with us and fight for this team as we take it one game at a time.”

Mayfield mentioned how Evans helps them create “explosive plays” and allows them to take advantage of one-on-one coverage.

“It’s huge,” said Mayfield. “We talk about trying to get explosive plays and somehow creating that, trying to dial some things up within the scheme. So yeah, it’s huge to have that threat, and [against] one-on-one coverage, being able to take advantage of it. Then, when they do want to double-cover him, it opens things up for other guys. It’s always a big factor when he’s playing.”

Mayfield added their inability to generate “chunk plays” has inhibited their offense’s production.

“We’re driving the ball well but it’s hard to sustain drives when you’re not getting those chunks, and when you’re not cutting the field in half sometimes,” said Mayfield. “We’ve got to try find ways to get explosives, but if those explosive plays aren’t there, check it down and live to play the next down. You’ve just got to be careful with it and always keep the ball in your possession.”

Panthers

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn‘s seatbelt celebration has become tied to his career as a shutdown cornerback. Horn explained how the celebration came to be during his college career at South Carolina.

“A lot of guys were saying ‘strap’ at the time. So I had just started saying seat belt. Like (when you) seat belt, you strap. We both were thinking about a gesture to do. And we came up with the across the chest,” Horn said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “We were going to do it whoever got the first stop of the game. We did it in practice all week. When we did it in practice, it was just a funny thing. And then when I got a stop in the game, I just did it in the game. And it took off from there.”

Horn has been pleased to see the seatbelt celebration become popular among defensive backs throughout all levels of football.

“It’s worldwide. I think that’s like the first thing DBs want to do once they get a bat-down. They want to put the seat belt on,” Horn said. “But remember: Seat belt started at South Carolina.”

Horn credits his intensity on the field to his dad, former Saints WR Joe Horn.

“A lot of that comes from him and my older brother. That’s just the style he wanted us to play with,” Horn said. “He damn near wanted us to think of it as war when we stepped between the lines. That’s the mentality he had, and I try to play with that, too.”

Saints

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Saints are 2-0 under interim HC Darren Rizzi so far, and if that kind of success continues, Rizzi will very much be a viable candidate to take over full-time.

so far, and if that kind of success continues, Rizzi will very much be a viable candidate to take over full-time. If not, Breer says it will be a question of how much influence Saints GM Mickey Loomis has in the process. He points out Loomis didn’t want to fire former HC Dennis Allen during the season but owner Gayle Benson felt like the growing fan apathy necessitated the move.

has in the process. He points out Loomis didn’t want to fire former HC during the season but owner felt like the growing fan apathy necessitated the move. Breer adds Loomis was a big fan of Lions HC Dan Campbell when he was on the Saints’ staff, so he could look to pluck Lions DC Aaron Glenn. However, if the team backslides after the bye, Breer notes Benson could exert more influence in the search and go after a candidate outside the Loomis tree.