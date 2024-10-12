NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Spencer Rattler, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs WR Mike Evans admits that he’s let Saints CB Marshon Lattimore get under his skin in the past which has resulted in penalties.

“Long as, you know, it’s within the play,’’ Evans said, via PFT. “I’ve done a bad job in the past of making it go over the play when I shouldn’t have. But I’m more mature now and our team is focused on playing winning ball, and you can’t play winning ball when you get kicked out and things like that. But I definitely want to have that fire and be physical and a little chirping never hurts. But you definitely have got to be smart. You can’t play winning ball when you get kicked out and things like that.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on S Antoine Winfield ‘s status: “Winfield was limited. He did a lot of things. He’ll probably be a game-time decision but it’s very close if he doesn’t play. Hopefully he can.” (Greg Auman)

Bowles talked about OL Robert Hainsey getting the start at center for the injured Graham Barton : "It's a great luxury. Hainsey is very smart, he's very tough. The guys are very comfortable with him down the line so we have chemistry with him as well so it's a big luxury having him." (Rick Stroud)

After former LB Devin White was released by the Eagles, Bowles spoke on a possible reunion: "I've not been in contact with him, especially this week, my hands have been kind of full. We consider everybody. We see what we come up with and how many injuries come along. Me and Jason will talk every day and you know, if there's something that comes up, we'll take a look at it. Obviously, he's played here before. He has a lot of history, but we've kind of had our hands this week to worry about anything else on the outside." (Stroud)

Panthers

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen on fifth-round QB Spencer Rattler ahead of his first start: “I think Spencer has always had a no flinch mentality.” (John Hendrix)

Rattler mentioned they tailored the game plan to him and he's excited to try and execute it. (Nick Underhill)

He was asked his number one key on playing quarterback: “I think you have to be fearless.” (Underhill)