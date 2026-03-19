NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Tua Tagovailoa, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Mike Evans elected to sign with the 49ers this offseason, ending his 12-year stay with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay GM Jason Licht said he doesn’t feel “betrayed” by Evans but is mourning his departure.

“I don’t feel betrayed. I’m in mourning,” Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. “Mike gave us everything he had for his 12 seasons here and established himself as one of the best players in the league. So to say it again, one of our best players we’ve ever had — I don’t feel betrayed. He earned the right. I said that over and over. He earned the right to make this decision. And sometimes you’ve got to talk it over with your family and just sometimes you’re just ready for another chapter.”

Licht said he had an emotional conversation with Evans to say goodbye.

“He means everything to me, but he means everything to the entire organization,” Licht said. “Obviously, the best offensive player we’ve ever had and even better person than he is player. So it’s always tough. That one’s really tough. In my conversations with him, you know, we got emotional.”

Evans said that signing with San Francisco wasn’t about the money and feels like he has a “second wind” going into 2026.

“The money was not the biggest factor for me. It was just football and something that I can be excited about,” Evans said. “[It’s] giving me a second wind in my career.”

Falcons

Regarding the Falcons’ signing of QB Tua Tagovailoa , Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reports that some evaluators and coaches around the league were shocked to see Atlanta’s hasty approach in adding Tagovailoa.

, Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reports that some evaluators and coaches around the league were shocked to see Atlanta’s hasty approach in adding Tagovailoa. Several executives around the league told La Canfora that they think the Falcons took a “significant step back” by moving on from Kirk Cousins in favor of Tagovailoa.

in favor of Tagovailoa. One executive on a team in the market for a quarterback is skeptical about HC Kevin Stefanski ‘s decision: “Kevin’s a sharp guy, but this doesn’t add up. Seriously, I am at a loss. Would I have just kept Cousins, and I know he wants to be paid a lot more than $1M, yeah I would have. Look, you know I didn’t like Tua coming out (of college and into the NFL draft), and the last two years, man. No thanks.”

‘s decision: “Kevin’s a sharp guy, but this doesn’t add up. Seriously, I am at a loss. Would I have just kept Cousins, and I know he wants to be paid a lot more than $1M, yeah I would have. Look, you know I didn’t like Tua coming out (of college and into the NFL draft), and the last two years, man. No thanks.” One general manager also in the market for a quarterback thinks Cousins was a better fit for Atlanta’s offense than Tagovailoa: “Cousins can push the ball (downfield) and loves play action. That’s a better fit to me in this offense… We weren’t going to touch Tua. Too many red flags.”

Saints

The Saints signed G Dillon Radunz to a two-year deal worth $3.45 million per year with $3.5 million guaranteed, including a $2.3 million signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary in 2026 with a $2.4 million salary cap figure, and a $2.7 million base salary in 2027 with a $650,000 roster bonus and a $4.5 million salary cap figure. (Terrell)

to a two-year deal worth $3.45 million per year with $3.5 million guaranteed, including a $2.3 million signing bonus, a $1.25 million base salary in 2026 with a $2.4 million salary cap figure, and a $2.7 million base salary in 2027 with a $650,000 roster bonus and a $4.5 million salary cap figure. (Terrell) The Saints restructured DE Carl Granderson ’s contract by converting $9.45 million of his 2026 base salary and a $2 million roster bonus into a fully guaranteed roster bonus for salary cap purposes, setting his 2026 base salary at $1.3 million with a $9.474 million salary cap figure. (Wilson)

’s contract by converting $9.45 million of his 2026 base salary and a $2 million roster bonus into a fully guaranteed roster bonus for salary cap purposes, setting his 2026 base salary at $1.3 million with a $9.474 million salary cap figure. (Wilson) The Saints signed P Ryan Wright to a four-year, $14 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed—$7 million fully guaranteed and $1 million guaranteed for injury—and salaries of $1.25 million in 2026, $3.25 million in 2027, $3.5 million in 2028, and $3.5 million in 2029. (Wilson)