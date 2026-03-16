NFC Notes: New Contracts, Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Commanders signed DE Drake Jackson to a one-year, $1.362 million deal that includes $500,000 fully guaranteed, a $100,000 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.215 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis will take a top 30 visit with the Commanders. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- LSU CB Mansoor Delane has a 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height took a 30 visit with the Commanders. (Ryan Fowler)
- Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers met privately with the Commanders around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Cowboys
- Several Cowboys players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: QB Dak Prescott’s $45 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $12 million of G Tyler Smith’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed, and $7 million of WR CeeDee Lamb’s 2027 salary is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)
- The Cowboys signed QB Sam Howell to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $2.5 million fully guaranteed, a $2 million salary, and a $250,000 base salary workout de-escalator clause. (Wilson)
- The Cowboys signed DE Otito Ogbonnia to a one-year, $2.75 million deal with a $3 million maximum value. The contract includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a $1.5 million base salary in 2026, a $750,000 active roster bonus, and up to $250,000 in playtime incentives tied to the team making the playoffs. (Archer)
Eagles
- The Eagles signed CB Riq Woolen to a deal that includes a $6 million signing bonus and $12 million fully guaranteed, with a $1.26 million base salary in 2026 and a $3.408 million salary cap figure, and a $1.25 million base salary in 2027 with the same $3.408 million salary cap figure. (Wilson)
- Giants OC Matt Nagy was a factor in the signing of WR Darnell Mooney, as the Eagles were also involved in attempting to sign the former Falcons receiver. (Jeremy Fowler)
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