NFC Notes: Paulson Adebo, Trey Amos, Giants, Commanders

Giants

The Giants have a wealth of edge rushers with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and first-round pick Abdul Carter. New York DC Shane Bowen feels their amount of quality is a “really good problem to have.”

“You got three guys for two spots when you look at it from the outside in,” Bowen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “It’s a really good problem to have.”

Burns thinks the three will be able to “interchange” on game days and bring versatility to third-down packages.

“You could do a lot,” Burns said. “I mean, we’re all similar but different in a way, you know what I’m saying? So, we can interchange and we can really add a lot of versatility to any of our third-down packages or just the game in general. So yeah, it’s exciting.”

Bowen wants Carter to understand how to be a successful edge rusher in the NFL.

“There is some versatility there,” Bowen said. “With Abdul, he did a little bit of that stuff off the ball in college early in his career. So there is some versatility there and some versatility with what we could potentially do with Burns as well. Again, making sure in Abdul’s case that we understand what it takes to be an edge player in this league and all the development that comes with that. But at the same time, making sure we find ways to get the guys that can potentially impact the game for us on the field.”

Paulson Adebo

The Giants signed CB Paulson Adebo to a three-year deal after he spent his first four years with the Saints. New York DC Shane Bowen highlighted their high hopes for Adebo and how helpful he’s been in a room with plenty of youth.

“I think just for that room, a relatively younger room, I think he’s been an asset in there as well, just the experience, the knowledge,” Bowen said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire. “Again, like coming in we have high expectations for him and part of that was the leadership role. Like we’re expecting you to come in here and take on that role and thrive in that role and hopefully continue to help us to develop some of these younger guys.”

Adebo outlined his profile as an aggressive, downhill corner and talked about his willingness to play multiple positions in any coverage they need.

“A really aggressive corner,” Adebo said. “Ball production, tackles, I feel like just a complete corner overall.”

“I like to do everything. Aggressive, zone scheme, man scheme. I feel like I can adapt to kind of everything and game situation, playmaking, matchups. So, I feel like I could do everything.”

Commanders

Commanders’ second-round CB Trey Amos is already drawing praise in their offseason program. Washington DB coach Jason Simmons has been most impressed by Amos’ maturity as a rookie.

“He looked really good. The thing is about him that I’m most impressed with is his maturity, his ability to be able to grasp the playbook, his willingness to ask questions. A lot of times we have young guys in there that’re a little apprehensive about asking questions. He knows that he wants to be good. He know what it takes to be good. He comes from a really good program and we’re excited to have him,” Simmons said, via the team’s site.

As for veteran CB Marshon Lattimore, Simmons said they’ve stayed in communication and expect him back for mandatory minicamp.

“We’ve definitely communicated. Of course this is all voluntary, but I’m excited to come and see him in mandatory minicamp. Marshon is a guy that is extremely talented. We all know that. I’m excited to see him come back and be healthy. He’s gonna come back of course with a chip on his shoulder because he’s the ultimate competitor. Just can’t wait to get him back in the room.”