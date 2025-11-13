NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he wants to see “three aggressive practices” out of QB Brock Purdy before the team puts him back under center, meaning the team wants to see him as a full participant Wednesday through Friday. (Matt Barrows)

Rams

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Rams WR Puka Nacua is a strong extension candidate this offseason, as 2026 is the final year of his rookie contract. He notes that the deal will be of high interest to other front offices to see if he slots in between Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ($35 million a year) and Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million a year) or pushes past both.

Seahawks

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp is set to square off against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, in Week 11. Kupp isn’t overblowing the situation and is approaching the game as if it were any other Sunday.

“It’s another football game,” Kupp said, via ProFootballTalk. “You get out there, play your game. I love these guys, I love so many of the guys over there, but at the end of the day, you’ve to go play a football game, so that’s going to be what it is. Try to treat this the same as any other game, go out there and lock in and do your job one play after the next. Take that play-by-play mindset, same as usual.”

Kupp reflected on his years with the Rams, but doesn’t want to make Week 11 about himself.

“I’m so thankful for my time there, incredible experience, built so much with the fans, with the guys I was able to play with, and just great experiences,” Kupp said. “Nothing but love for that city, but you’ve got to be able to lock in for the game and what’s ahead of you. It’ll be fun. I’m excited to get out there. It’s a really good football team, they present some great challenges for us, and I’m excited to go out there and compete. You can’t make this game about yourself. It doesn’t work that way. It’s too much of a team game. There are too many guys on the field doing too many things and working at such a high level. It’s just about controlling what you can control, being a positive part of whatever is called and executing at a high level and coming back and doing it over and over again. It would just be a shame to say that I want this game more than any other game. That’s doing a disservice to the guys that sit in this room with me that would hold back anything from them because of my own ambitions, wants or desires. I’m coming in here every week and giving my all in my preparation toward what I’m doing. When I step on the field, you’re going to get the best that I can offer you because that’s what the guys here deserve. That doesn’t change based on any outstanding circumstances for myself.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said Kupp has been a great leader and example for their younger players.

“It’s another example that you can show to the team, like, ‘Look, this is how you do it,'” Macdonald said. “As a team, as a player, as a person, I can’t say enough great things about Coop. We love him, I’m so happy he’s here. I’m happy he’s a Seahawk. He’s a force multiplier, I think he’s made a tremendous impact on the receiving room, the offense and the team in general just in terms of our attitude and how we approach our business every day. I’m thinking of him, I’m thinking about Phase 2 (of the offseason workout program), the intent that we want to be able to operate with. We’re trying to have great days back in the spring and stack great days, but also have a good time doing it where you’re enjoying being with your teammates and you finish the day and say, ‘Shoot, that was a heck of day. We got better, I got closer to my teammates, we had some fun, had a great workout, and now let’s go do it again the next day.’ And he’s one of the top guys driving that bus.”