NFC Notes: Puka Nacua, John Lynch, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers were able to finalize extensions with key players this offseason, like QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle, and LB Fred Warner. San Francisco GM John Lynch said they learned from previous years not to let negotiations linger too long.

“I think we made an attempt, like we had done in past years, to take care of business early,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone. “Do you learn from the previous year? The previous year, we had some stuff go into the season. That wasn’t our motivation, but it did. And so, do you learn? Sure.”

Lynch added that Purdy, Kittle, and Warner all showed a willingness to get deals done instead of prolonging talks.

“It takes two to tango,” Lynch said. “And … all three of them, willing to work with us on certain things that were important to us. And I think we worked with things that were important to them. Those are three guys that we really want to be a part of our culture and our team and our organization moving forward; three really important players to us.”

Lynch said they were always confident in Purdy being their long-term quarterback, while Kittle and Warner represent core players to the team.

“Obviously, the quarterback position is paramount,” Lynch said. “Brock fits us really well. We thought quickly—it didn’t take too long—’Hey, is this a guy we want to roll with into the future?’ And the answer quickly was, ‘Yes!’ We’d seen it right in front of our very eyes, and we made that decision. Then, obviously, with George and Fred, they’ve both been with us for a long, long time. And so synonymous with the success we’ve had, who we are as an organization, who we want to be. They’re just part of our core, and we wanted them to remain that.”

Rams

Rams WR Puka Nacua is thrilled to get to learn from WR Davante Adams, comparing himself to a kid in a candy store, and noted that he is excited to learn more about route running from the veteran.

“It’s definitely gonna be different,” Nacua said, via NFL.com. “Davante, as soon as he stepped into the facility, has been fantastic. The ability to learn from another all-time great has been — I feel like I’m stealing — I’m like a kid in the candy store. I’ve had Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and now Davante Adams. My life is pretty good, I can’t complain too much. It’s gonna be fun. We signed Tutu Atwell back. We’ve got some speed, we’ve got a bunch of young guys who are excited to play. (No.) 17 is gonna lead the way for us, and it’s gonna be fantastic to be out there on the football field with him.”

“Route running,” Nacua replied when asked what he wants to learn from Adams. “His ability to change pace while he’s moving on the football field, the ability to win against negative leverage, his suddenness at the line of scrimmage, it’s fantastic to see. And to be able to see it in person and be lining up right next to him, it makes sure you have all the gas turned on when you’re going out there with No. 17. I can’t wait to see the guys. I just want to see Matthew Stafford spin it. That’s my favorite part of the day. As soon as that first practice comes out and you see that ball spinning right, I’m like, ah, things will be well in the world.” Seahawks The Seahawks signed QB Sam Darnold as an unrestricted free agent after trading QB Geno Smith to the Raiders. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cites an anonymous personnel director who thinks Darnold has a great opportunity in Seattle while third-round QB Jalen Milroe represents an intriguing option for the future. “Darnold and Geno to me are very similar, solidified starters but not in the top end,” the director said. “Geno has more of a track record as a passer, but Darnold threw 35 touchdowns last year, so if he can play close to how he did last year, that’s a great situation and opportunity for him. And Milroe has a different skill set. If he develops and figures out how to be a quarterback, he will become a really interesting player for them.”