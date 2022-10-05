NFC Notes: Ron Rivera, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler get the sense the Commanders will be patient with HC Ron Rivera unless things go dramatically south in his third season.
- Fowler adds the Commanders aren’t considering a quarterback change from Carson Wentz and believe he’ll play better going forward.
- Commanders RT Sam Cosmi underwent thumb surgery on Wednesday and his recovery timetable is still to be determined. It’s potentially a multi-week absence, however. (Ben Standig)
- Commanders WR Curtis Samuel did not practice on Wednesday due to illness. (JP Finlay)
- Rivera said third-round RB Brian Robinson is showing a strong mindset with his recovery from gunshot wounds: “I think his mental frame of mind is really good. We talked about how fortunate he was … and I think it’s given him more insight into how every moment is precious.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Rivera said that they had to tell Robinson to slow down with his participation in practice: “He wanted to do more and we had to slow him down a bit… I think he’s in a good place and, for us as a football team, it’s good to see him out there.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Robinson called his first day back at practice “beautiful” and has grown accustomed to persevering through adversity: “I’m the king of adversity. I’ve been dealt with so much adversity in my life.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- The Commanders brought in three offensive linemen for workouts on Tuesday including OT KC McDermott, G Derek Schweiger and G Keaton Sutherland. (Aaron Wilson)
Cowboys
- CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, citing a league source, reports that Dak Prescott (thumb) is considered week-to-week: “Week-to-week. As it progresses, (it’ll) be known.”
- PFF’s Doug Kyed writes Cowboys QB Cooper Rush will be an interesting free agent prospect if he keeps up his strong level of play. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
- Rush is 4-0 in his starts replacing Prescott dating back to last season and a league source pointed out to Kyed that the Panthers gave QB Teddy Bridgewater $21 million back in 2020 after a 5-0 stint in relief of Saints QB Drew Brees.
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said they opened LB Damone Clark‘s (neck) practice window on Wednesday after being placed on the Non-Football Injury list in March following a spinal fusion: “Everyone is excited about that.” (Michael Gehlken)
- The Dallas Cowboys brought in four long snappers for workouts on Tuesday including Tucker Addington, Antonio Ortiz, Matt Overton and Garrison Sanborn. Overton and Addington signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
- The Eagles brought in two kickers for workouts on Tuesday including Cameron Dicker and Jake Verity. (Aaron Wilson)
- Of the two, Philadelphia signed Dicker to their practice squad.
Giants
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said QB Daniel Jones (ankle) practiced on Wednesday and they will observe him to see if he’ll be available for Week 5. (Charlotte Carroll)
- Jones said he felt good at practice Wednesday’s practice and has “made a lot of progress” over the last few days. (Dan Salomone)
- Daboll added QB Tyrod Taylor is still in the league’s concussion protocol and didn’t practice on Wednesday.
- Daboll also mentioned WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis and is “making progress” from his injury, while WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) was also limited. (Connor Hughes)
- Giants WR Sterling Shepard (ACL) said he didn’t tear any other ligaments in his knee and likely partially tore his ACL “two plays” before suffering a full tear. (Dan Duggan)
- Shepard added he’ll likely undergo surgery in the next one or two weeks.
- New York does not plan on signing another quarterback this week despite working out a batch, as Jones looked solid enough in practice Wednesday. (Ryan Dunleavy)
- The Giants brought in eight players for workouts on Tuesday including WR Victor Bolden, DB Landon Collins, QB Jake Fromm, LB Ulysees Gilbert, G Solomon Kindley, WR Jontre Kirklin, QB Brian Lewerke and QB A.J. McCarron. (Aaron Wilson)
- New York also hosted LB A.J. Klein for a visit. Klein and Kindley ended up signing to the practice squad.
