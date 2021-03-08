NFC Notes: Russell Wilson, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Russell Wilson
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that he doesn’t think the Seahawks will necessarily trade QB Russell Wilson this year. He notes Wilson’s involvement in the hire of OC Shane Waldron indicates that wasn’t something that was on the team’s radar earlier this offseason.
- If they determine that Wilson won’t sign another contract in Seattle, though, he expects the team to pull the trigger on a trade before the end of his deal.
- NFL Media’s Michael Silver says there are trade talks going on right now between the Seahawks and other teams for Wilson.
- Silver notes the Saints and Bears have been involved, and he thinks if Wilson were willing to open up his trade list to include other teams, they would be more than willing to get involved.
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur says he and Silver agree that the Raiders have not decided to get involved at this point.
49ers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlights the 49ers as a potential landing spot for Jets QB Sam Darnold. He notes eight teams have called the Jets to ask about a trade for the former No. 3 pick.
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows points out that because Tim Harris is the only cornerback the 49ers have under contract for 2021, they have to make multiple signings and draft picks in this area, including using at least a Day 2 pick on the position.
- He also notes that injuries have sapped what once was a strength of the team, the defensive line. Defensive ends Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas are all coming off major injuries in 2021 and Barrows says San Francisco should make sure their bases are covered.
- Barrows says right now Daniel Brunskill would start at center and Colton McKivitz would start at right guard for the 49ers. But both positions are ones San Francisco could try to upgrade.
- At quarterback, Barrows mentions Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson will compete for the No. 3 role and a likely spot on the practice squad.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports that the 49ers are “dialed into” Kansas RB Pooka Williams, who could be a “good fit.“
Rams
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Rams DT Michael Brockers is available for trade this offseason if another team shows interest.
- He adds teams have reached out to the Rams regarding a potential trade for WR Robert Woods but Los Angeles has been hesitant to move Woods.
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue says Rams 2020 second-round WR Van Jefferson will step into the No. 3 role for Los Angeles and his snap share will be gameplan dependent in 2021.
- She says the Rams would like to add a speedy deep threat to open up that facet of their offense, but they’ll either sign a lower-tier option for no more than $4 million or draft a speedy gadget-style player.
- If free agency gets weird and the market for Rams TE Gerald Everett dies out, Rodrigue notes Los Angeles would not be opposed to bringing him back on a very team-friendly deal.
- Rodrigue doesn’t see the Rams moving on from either DT A’Shawn Robinson or Michael Brockers this offseason, with the latter a restructure candidate. She does think the Rams will address the position in the draft to try and develop more depth there.
Seahawks
- For the sake of keeping QB Russell Wilson happy, the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes the Seahawks need to make a big investment in upgrading the two available starting spots on the offensive line: left guard and center.
- He adds the Seahawks also need to make sure they bring in replacements for CB Shaquill Griffin and DE Carlos Dunlap and not just rely on players still on the roster to develop.
- On offense, Dugar lists the Seahawks as needing a No. 3 receiver, ideally a shifty slot type, a reliable tight end and a bruising running back.